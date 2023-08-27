Across New Mexico, classrooms are full after the summer break. During the last few weeks, parents and educators have been getting their students the tools they need to succeed. Equipping students for success is paramount, but we also must ensure our public educators have the supports they need to best serve students. This not only includes classroom supplies, but also fair pay and good benefits, like affordable health coverage.

This month, state lawmakers are holding interim committee meetings to plan for next year. Bringing down health care costs for New Mexicans, especially educators, must be a priority in the next legislative session. It is also time to finally address the big drug companies that set and repeatedly raise prescription drug prices.

The Legislature and the governor took positive steps earlier this year to contain health care costs for New Mexico educators. I applaud them for passing and signing House Bill 533, which adjusted insurance coverage tiers so that educators who receive raises do not see a reduction in take home pay because they get moved into a new band of health insurance premium costs. Additionally, HB 533 removed arbitrary insurance caps, which limited districts to contributing 80% toward employees’ health insurance plans. As a result, thousands of educators will see lower out-of-pocket costs, and local school districts can now prioritize further lowering costs to attract and retain educators.

Whitney Holland is president of the American Federation of Teachers New Mexico, a union representing more than 25,000 educators and health care professionals across New Mexico.

Recommended for you