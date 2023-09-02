Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns on food insecurity in Northern New Mexico from The Food Depot.

Over the past three years, the New Mexico Legislature has used a mechanism called an omnibus bill to address hunger, food and farm policy in a single piece of legislation. The two of us were privileged to have been part of a coalition of policymakers, anti-poverty and anti-hunger advocates, farm and environmental interests, and others, who urged legislators to take this approach to both address hunger and find ways to support our agriculture sector, particularly the small-scale farmers.

While there have been commitments in the past to link food and agriculture, particularly via efforts to promote the “buy local” option among government agencies and school districts, the broad approach was not tried in New Mexico until 2021. This communal effort to strengthen New Mexico’s local food and agriculture resulted in over $82.5 million invested in New Mexico farm fresh foods in school, senior and day care meals, and expansion of the SNAP Double Up Food Bucks Program at farmers markets, strengthening food security while creating economic opportunities for farmers, ranchers, food retail and distribution systems.

Carlos Navarro is convener for the Interfaith Hunger Coalition and volunteer state coordinator for Bread for the World in New Mexico. Pam Roy is executive director of Farm to Table, a nonprofit based in New Mexico. She coordinates the New Mexico Food & Agriculture Policy Council.

