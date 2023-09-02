Editor’s note: This is the latest in a series of columns on food insecurity in Northern New Mexico from The Food Depot.
Over the past three years, the New Mexico Legislature has used a mechanism called an omnibus bill to address hunger, food and farm policy in a single piece of legislation. The two of us were privileged to have been part of a coalition of policymakers, anti-poverty and anti-hunger advocates, farm and environmental interests, and others, who urged legislators to take this approach to both address hunger and find ways to support our agriculture sector, particularly the small-scale farmers.
While there have been commitments in the past to link food and agriculture, particularly via efforts to promote the “buy local” option among government agencies and school districts, the broad approach was not tried in New Mexico until 2021. This communal effort to strengthen New Mexico’s local food and agriculture resulted in over $82.5 million invested in New Mexico farm fresh foods in school, senior and day care meals, and expansion of the SNAP Double Up Food Bucks Program at farmers markets, strengthening food security while creating economic opportunities for farmers, ranchers, food retail and distribution systems.
The strategy of considering food and agriculture together is not new at the federal level, and this process continues with the 2023 Farm Bill. While Congress has approved comprehensive agriculture bills every five years since 1933, the first time food and nutrition were considered together was in the 1973 Farm Bill. “The focus of the farm bill [was expanded] beyond farm supports to other policy areas affecting the agricultural sector. The omnibus nature of farm bills after 1973 involves a broader range of stakeholders in the negotiation process,” said the Library of Congress.
Nutrition has become a centerpiece of the Farm Bill, particularly the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, formerly known as food stamps. More than three-quarters of the current five-year Farm Bill is for SNAP, valued at approximately $428 billion over five years, according to the USDA.
In New Mexico, SNAP lifted 61,000 people above the poverty line, including 25,000 children, each year between 2014 and 2018, on average, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.
While SNAP reaches millions of people who need food assistance, including 435,659 people in New Mexico (2020), there are many ways where the program can be improved by removing barriers that preclude full participation. “Congress should: Improve access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for older adults, college students, veterans, working families, immigrants and other people who do not qualify for or are unable to participate in SNAP due to eligibility and enrollment barriers,” said the national anti-hunger organization, Feeding America.
An incredible program that links SNAP to New Mexico’s food insecure and farmers is the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program (GusNIP). SNAP beneficiaries can shop at participating farmers markets, grocery stores and roadside stands and double their purchases. In 2022 alone, SNAP participants and farmers benefited from $2.3 million in the GusNIP “Double Up Food Bucks Program.”
There are many Farm Bill programs that benefit New Mexico’s agriculture sector. As stewards of the land and water, New Mexico farmers and ranchers utilize many federal programs in the Farm Bill. We urge you to get involved in the discussion and support New Mexico’s farmers. Go to Farm Bill Input, Senate Committee On Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry to submit feedback about the 2023 Farm Bill.
Carlos Navarro is convener for the Interfaith Hunger Coalition and volunteer state coordinator for Bread for the World in New Mexico. Pam Roy is executive director of Farm to Table, a nonprofit based in New Mexico. She coordinates the New Mexico Food & Agriculture Policy Council.