The federal Comprehensive Addictions and Recovery Act requires states to report the number of babies born exposed to substances and the number of those who received a plan of care.

However, the New Mexico law passed in 2019 was designed to go further by creating an environment of trust and support to encourage pregnant people and caregivers to seek help rather than avoid care; addressing the need for care coordination to help ensure families connect with services and supports identified on the plan of care; and providing multiple back-up mechanisms to continue offering support to families who may initially decline services.

The goals of our state’s law were to decrease the number of children experiencing abuse and neglect by offering supports for mothers and infants; to pull together the hospitals, health care providers for mothers and infants, home visiting and early intervention programs to provide these supports; to connect mothers with substance use and mental health care treatment providers; and to provide ongoing care coordination and navigation to the families with a plan of care.

Dr. David Scrase is the secretary of state Health and the Human Services Department. He's an internist and geriatric specialist who has directed complex health systems throughout his career. Dr. Andrew Hsi, before his retirement from the University of New Mexico, built a practice over 31 years that cared for infants and mothers affected by substance use disorders.

