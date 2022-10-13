The federal Comprehensive Addictions and Recovery Act requires states to report the number of babies born exposed to substances and the number of those who received a plan of care.
However, the New Mexico law passed in 2019 was designed to go further by creating an environment of trust and support to encourage pregnant people and caregivers to seek help rather than avoid care; addressing the need for care coordination to help ensure families connect with services and supports identified on the plan of care; and providing multiple back-up mechanisms to continue offering support to families who may initially decline services.
The goals of our state’s law were to decrease the number of children experiencing abuse and neglect by offering supports for mothers and infants; to pull together the hospitals, health care providers for mothers and infants, home visiting and early intervention programs to provide these supports; to connect mothers with substance use and mental health care treatment providers; and to provide ongoing care coordination and navigation to the families with a plan of care.
Infants with prenatal exposure to substances like alcohol, marijuana, and other legal and illegal drugs have risks for decreased health and slowed reaching of milestones such as speaking, understanding, and coordinating large and small muscles. The plans initiate services for infants that improve their health through the nutrition services of the WIC Program, prevent and treat problems through early medical follow up with primary care, early connection to home visiting services and intervention programs that start assessment of the progress to milestones of infants. It’s much better to bring in developmental experts earlier in an infant’s life to improve how fast they acquire important skills.
From 2020-21, New Mexico hospitals created over 2300 plans of care. More than 90 percent of families identified had Medicaid insurance with potential insurance care coordination for mothers and infants, and the rest were offered care coordination through Children’s Medical Services. The most common services families accepted and engaged with were home visiting and early intervention services for children with or at risk for developmental delays. Families can be served in both these programs up to age 3, providing long-term continuity and support.
The evaluation efforts have identified strongly positive trends, with better outcomes for those receiving services, but there is more work to be done. Future efforts will focus on connecting pregnant people with services earlier in pregnancy, improving the plan of care reporting process, identifying babies who should have had a plan of care and did not receive one, and increasing the percentage of families engaged with early childhood programs.
Dr. David Scrase is the secretary of state Health and the Human Services Department. He's an internist and geriatric specialist who has directed complex health systems throughout his career. Dr. Andrew Hsi, before his retirement from the University of New Mexico, built a practice over 31 years that cared for infants and mothers affected by substance use disorders.