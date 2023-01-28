To enhance economic prosperity in New Mexico, it is imperative we continue to find ways to improve educational outcomes for all. One way to do that is by providing basic financial education to our young people.

While many proposals get caught up in partisan battles in the legislative session, financial literacy should not be one of those. It’s time for New Mexico to join the other 32 states that make financial literacy a graduation requirement.

Dion’s is one of New Mexico’s largest private employers, and I get to witness firsthand some of the challenges confronting our employees. For example, some of our younger employees don’t have bank accounts in which to deposit their hard-earned money; others do not know they need to file federal and state taxes. Without basic personal finance education, far too many employees turn to check-cashing outlets and get charged unnecessary fees, take out high-interest loans or accumulate credit card debt.

Mark Herman is CEO of Dion’s.

