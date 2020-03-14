My students viewed President Barack Obama’s first victory speech, and we had a deep discussion about the America they live in and the hopes they have for it.
Then, 75 of my eighth grade U.S. history students studied Harvard’s Kennedy School’s format for developing and writing op-ed pieces. They wrote about something that they are passionate about; we voted on them, and we submitted the ones with the most votes to the Santa Fe New Mexican. It is my hope that they find their voice, strengthen it and use it to create an America that provides the opportunities to fulfill their dreams.
Joaquin Martinez
teacher, Academy for Technology
and the Classics
Living rightly
According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, over 250,000 immigrants are deported yearly. That means thousands of people think our country is so great that they’d risk their lives to live here. We’re supposed to be the land of freedom and equality, but here we are building walls to keep these people out just because they weren’t born here.
As a child who grew up surrounded by hardworking people, someday hoping to become part of our great country, I can see that they act more like citizens than half of the Americans I know. You might say all they need to do is get their papers and we’ll welcome them in; but I don’t think most people realize the cost and time it takes. It took my parents $20,000 and six years to get my dad’s citizenship; they could’ve taken him from us, or rejected him and still charged us. People on the news are murdering innocent people or raping kids, and they’ve lived their whole lives here; we’re not kicking them out. We, as Americans, need to take down these walls and live up to our true potential.
Lily Diaz
Making parents proud
I was born in the U.S., but my family is from Mexico and my first language was Spanish. This is my second year at the Academy for Technology and the Classics, and I have learned many things. I’ve learned not to give up and to not let anything get me down. I have the blood of a Mexican and we can achieve many things; but then racism comes into the picture. My first language was not English and it is difficult, but I’m trying my best to do better.
Racism is a big part of my life; I am often reminded that my parents are “wetbacks” and that I should go back to Mexico. I’ve also learned that Mexicans are not respected by many people. This really hurts me, but I realize that my parents came to the U.S. to give me a better future and I work hard everyday to make my dreams come true. I have a goal and it’s to make my parents proud.
The good thing about learning a second language is that I am able to communicate with more people. I am trying to put the negativity aside and focus on school. I’m in the eighth grade now and it’s very challenging. I am proud to be Mexican and nothing will get in my way of creating a better future for myself.
Rosa Enriquez
Institutional right
The right to choose abortion is essential to ensuring a woman can decide for herself if, when and with whom to start or grow a family. — NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation
With the 2020 presidential election underway, this topic is being debated and questioned at every turn of the channel. Once again, a woman’s right to choose may be left in the hands of the government.
From Jan. 1, 2011, to July 1, 2019, the United States enacted 483 new abortion restrictions. According to state leaders, this accounts for nearly 40 percent of all abortion restrictions by states in the decades since Roe v. Wade. This is often the most agonizing decision a woman must make and it is deeply personal; the causes are different for each woman.
My opinion is, if the government bans abortion, its leaders are inserting themselves into a woman’s basic right of privacy and patient-doctor confidentiality — that is, the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. No matter the reason for the patient’s decision, it is their choice and we should respect that.
Emmarose Martinez
Harmony and homework
Getting too much homework can lead to a wrong attitude toward learning. It can cause students to hate doing it and be less encouraged to learn. Teachers need to realize how much homework they are giving. If it’s too much, they need to minimize it.
It’s very exhausting when students spend up to eight hours in school, then go home and do more work. Homework can be time-consuming and can lead students to staying up late and not getting enough rest. Not having enough rest makes students less focused in school the next day.
Having less homework also will give some students the opportunity to engage in more activities. Also, students can spend more time with their friends and family.
In conclusion, there should be less homework given to students; that way, students can enjoy themselves in other activities and will be less overworked, get more sleep and spend more time with family.
Isabella Davis
Become more tolerant
We are in the 21st century, at the beginning of a new decade, and the people in this world are still victims of prejudice and intolerance. I am speaking of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer community, specifically.
In the workplace, LGBTQ people are facing severe discrimination such as not being hired, being fired or being denied a promotion based solely on sexual orientation or gender identity. This just isn’t right.
At the moment, the Supreme Court is deciding if protections for LGBTQ people can be placed under the “sex” category in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Title VII prohibits discrimination against anyone based on religion, race, color, sex or national origin. If protections for LGBTQ people are not placed under Title VII, they could be denied health care, housing, credit and education.
What our government can’t seem to grasp is that every time a decision like this is made, future generations are being corrupted and becoming less and less tolerant.
Magdalena Samora-McNeill
Love the Beatles
The Beatles are the greatest musicians of all time. Their stories and poems showed the dark depths of depression — “Yes I’m lonely, wanna die” — and also let us walk into the psychedelic worlds of yesteryear — “Picture yourself in a boat on a river, with tangerine trees and marmalade skies.”
Every musician is inspired by the Beatles, in one way or another. Bands like Oasis, The Beach Boys, The Foo Fighters and the heavy-metal music genre were all largely inspired or influenced by the Beatles.
The Beatles often are called overrated or boring by my generation (Generation Z), and while I understand musical preference, this is wrong. Music would not be where it is today if the Beatles didn’t exist, and who knows what our culture would be like without them.
I think we need more education about the Beatles, and we need to clarify the Beatles’ influence to new generations. We need to show the world that “Love is old, love is new. Love is all, love is you.”
Brody Silver
