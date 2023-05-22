New Mexico’s outdoor recreation economy and businesses like Far Flung Adventures rely on access to New Mexico’s lovely and iconic public rivers. In their natural state, the Rio Grande, Pecos, Gila, Chama, San Juan and Canadian Rivers nourish our souls and support the vitality of communities and cultures we inhabit.

Rivers are at once powerful and vulnerable. Over the past half-century, the double-whammy of careless over-development and climate disruption have diminished native stream flows, to the point we can no longer deny there is a crisis brewing in the future of vital waterways.

Dependents of the Colorado River are beginning to face terrible choices concerning future water supplies for cities and farms. Alarmingly, we note our Gila River may have passed the tipping point from a self-regulating, snowmelt-driven flow regime into a less-reliable summer precipitation-driven one. Moreover, our state has recently witnessed climate change-related disasters like the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon and Black Canyon fires.

Steve Harris runs Far Flung Adventures in Taos.

