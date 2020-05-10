As a first-term legislator, I have decided to endorse Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo over incumbent Sen. Richard Martinez for state Senate Seat 5 in the upcoming Democratic primary.
This is not a decision I have made lightly. I have consulted with my precinct chairs in 20 out of 25 precincts in my district and with major supporters in my first campaign. I ran because I thought we needed new leadership in the New Mexico House of Representatives and I challenged a 25-year incumbent because I thought change was needed. As I approach the end of my first two-year term, I have concluded that we also need new leadership in the Senate.
We need senators with new ideas and new energy to tackle what will be a monumental task of surviving the pandemic. Somehow, we will need to cut the budget and meet state obligations while simultaneously maintaining solid Democratic values. Then, we must execute the reopening, plan for the recovery, restart the state economy and get back to growth.
I’ve been watching the Senate 5 race closely, and while Richard is running on what he’s done, Leo is talking about what needs to be done. Leo’s not looking at the past, he’s looking at the future: economic recovery, affordable housing, land and water rights and education. He hit the ground running as a new county commissioner: giving worn-out county employees their first raise in 12 years, tackling the contaminated plume under the city of Española, taking on the Sonic Corporation, which had planned an expansion threatening local acequias. Take this challenger seriously. In 2018, Rio Arriba elected Leo Jaramillo over popular incumbent Alex Naranjo despite the belief that you couldn’t beat a Naranjo in Rio Arriba County.
There’s a new wind blowing in the north, and it’s called change. In 2018, four new representatives were elected in the North. They were Christine Chandler in District 43 of Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval, and Santa Fe counties; Joseph Sanchez in District 40 of Rio Arriba, Colfax, Mora, and San Miguel counties; Andrea Romero in District 46 of Santa Fe County; and myself in District 41 of Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Taos counties. It’s fair to say the 2018 elections marked the beginning of a new political era in Rio Arriba County.
Change is still the operative word in the North. With Joseph Sanchez dropping out of the Legislature to run for the 3rd Congressional seat, his seat has opened. I am fully supporting Roger Montoya for District 40 in the House of Representatives. Imagine a CNN Hero in the Legislature! Taos Rep. Dan Barone of District 42 has decided not to seek reelection, and Democratic candidate Kristina Ortez seems headed to victory.
People will tell you seniority is the most important tool in the political toolkit. And while I agree it’s important, Richard has lost his seniority status by losing the chairmanship of the Judiciary because of his DWI conviction and censure by the Senate. I bear Richard Martinez no ill will. He’s a good man, and he has done good things for the North. There’s no doubt about that. Someone told me, “Richard did a lot of good things for the North, but somehow he got lost.”
Endorsing a challenger is not the politically correct thing to do. It’s customary for incumbents in both parties to remain silent about other elections. It is an unofficial privilege of being an incumbent. There are no rules, just a pattern and practice. I’m going against this practice because I think this Senate election could dramatically shape the future of Northern New Mexico. And for that reason, I strongly endorse Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo for Senate District 5.
We need the strongest leadership possible. Our future is at stake.
