When the American Lung Association’s 2021 State of the Air Report gave failing grades for ozone pollution to New Mexico’s Eddy, Lea and San Juan counties, it sounded the alarm on the need for strong state regulations to tackle air pollution from the oil and gas industry.
And as the war in Ukraine pushes oil production to record levels, it is more urgent than ever that the state Environmental Improvement Board finalizes strong ozone precursor rules this month to protect the health of all New Mexicans as well as our kids, who are among those most at risk.
Ozone acts like a sunburn to the lungs, and can cause breathing issues, asthma attacks, respiratory and cardiovascular attacks. Even healthy people can experience shortness of breath and coughing when these pollutants are high. Air pollution is especially concerning in a state such as New Mexico with high rates of respiratory illness.
It is no coincidence that Lea, Eddy and San Juan counties are the state’s top oil- and gas-producing counties and also have unacceptably high levels of ozone pollution. Oil and gas operations are a significant source of ozone-forming volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, as well as methane emissions from venting, flaring and leaks. Well-site toxins can worsen respiratory diseases and trigger asthma attacks, and smog can worsen emphysema and impact the cardiovascular system. Methane is one of the key drivers of climate change — a powerful greenhouse gas that is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide in the short term.
Eddy County is one of only two rural counties among the top 25 most polluted for ozone in the nation, underscoring the critical need for strong oil and gas rules. New Mexico took an important step forward last year to hold the oil and gas industry accountable for its waste and pollution when the state instituted a ban on routine venting and flaring, but it must follow up that action by requiring all operators to find and fix leaks — no exceptions.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham understood the public health imperative of reducing oil and gas emissions when she committed to enacting nation-leading air and methane pollution rules, and the EIB should follow through on that promise as it considers the New Mexico Environment Department’s proposed rule in April. By finalizing rules that allow no exemptions to leak detection and repair requirements and protecting those living closest to development with requirements for more frequent inspections to find and fix leaks, the board can help protect all New Mexicans and create a benchmark for other states and the federal government.
State government has no higher mission than safeguarding public health, and strong air pollution rules for oil and gas are an effective and equitable tool. More than 130,000 New Mexicans live within a half-mile of oil and gas development, including communities of color that face disproportionate impacts from climate change and pollution. Almost half of all Native Americans in San Juan County live within a half-mile of a well site, and across the state rural communities, tribal communities, children and the elderly are especially at risk for adverse health impacts of oil and gas pollution.
New Mexicans should not accept failing grades when it comes to protecting the state’s air. The Environmental Improvement Board has an opportunity to put New Mexico on a path toward a cleaner, healthier future for all its residents. At its April hearings, the board should finalize the strongest possible air pollution rules to protect public health, and hold the oil and gas industry accountable for its waste and pollution.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.