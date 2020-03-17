Strengthening the glue from us to you

One of the main reasons most of us live in
Santa Fe is community.
In times of spiritual and emotional challenge, we need to truly enact our values. If “love your neighbor as yourself” means anything now, surely it means protecting others from infection by observing good hygiene and distancing. It also means supporting those in need, especially the most vulnerable in our society.
Each of us can “do our part” by focusing on what we have gained, not on what we have lost, wherever possible. We may have gained family time, space, a chance to lower our carbon footprint, opportunities to reflect and pray and to communicate in differing ways.
Where we might have spent time together socially, now we can communicate using Zoom or Skype. Where we might have seen neighbors only sporadically, now we can set up local Facebook groups where we stay in touch with all of our neighbors to ask for and to offer assistance to those in need.
For those who are healthy, the Interfaith Community Shelter is now in dire need of volunteers to feed the most vulnerable in our community. Please contact them at 505-795-7494 to offer your support.
For those who can go outside, we have the chance to determine the future shape of Santa Fe. Local small businesses will be hit particularly hard over the coming weeks, so if we want to ensure that they stay in perpetuity, we need to deliberately shop locally, instead of buying everything online. The small extra cost we might pay for their wares is nothing compared to the cost of losing them from Santa Fe permanently.
Many Santa Feans got caught up in consumer zeal by stockpiling goods instead of buying only what they might need. They now have an opportunity to share some of their stockpiled goods with local charitable organizations, such as Feeding Santa Fe or The Food Depot, ensuring Santa Fe neighbors have access to basic supplies at a time when you have more than enough.
For those who need to self-quarantine, please know you do not need to be isolated during that time. Please reach out to your neighbors or your faith community for support — people can bring you food or essential supplies and can even give you technical support to set up social media tools like Skype.
While we know this will eventually pass, we also know our actions now can set up the kind of Santa Fe we want to see for many years to come. Wherever possible, please shop locally, sensibly and compassionately. Please share your time and energy with those in need. Please connect to those around you. Please reinforce the best things about our community.
Please particularly remember that a lot of people are afraid right now and may express that fear through frustration or even anger. The more we can look beyond inappropriate and temporary expressions of anger by other people, the better we might all be in the long run. Many organizations — particularly health care organizations — are at capacity or beyond. With that in mind, we urge you to please try to understand that the people in those organizations are doing their absolute best, and we encourage all Santa Feans to be patient and tolerant during this extraordinary time.
A number of faith communities in the Interfaith Leadership Alliance are holding rituals, social groups, online gaming opportunities and more online. Just because our doors may be closed, our hearts nonetheless remain open, and please know that we are here to help you as best we can.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.