This year, the New Mexico Supreme Court struck down a Game Commission rule restricting public access to rivers and streams.
The court case showcased recreationists’ passion for rivers and the importance of well-managed private lands to New Mexico’s fish and wildlife. It highlighted the importance of balancing the preservation of angling opportunities with the protection of our fisheries. Regardless of the court’s ruling, we still face perpetual drought and a glut of impaired habitat.
We must proceed responsibly or risk the very things anglers care about. That means working together to enhance New Mexico’s trout populations, restore habitat and encourage responsible fishing practices on the water.
Access advocates celebrate the ruling as an opportunity to connect more New Mexicans with the outdoors. They hope anglers will be inspired to conserve our state’s streams and to heal the wounds afflicting aquatic ecosystems.
Landowners rightly worry about what may accompany increased angling pressure — things like poaching, littering and trespassing, even the impact of catch-and-release fishing during spawning seasons and periods of spiking summer temperatures. Responsible anglers worry about these things as well.
As a new fishing landscape unfolds, it’s important to recognize New Mexico is more urban now, its economy geared more toward tourism and recreation than agriculture. More than ever, our streams show scars of erosion and misuse. Angling pressure has risen, average air temperatures too. Stream flows have declined as more winter precipitation falls as rain.
So how will we sustain fisheries into the 21st century?
Let’s start by recognizing that native and naturally generated (wild) trout populations are the hallmarks of high-quality fisheries. Native Rio Grande cutthroat and Gila trout are uniquely adapted to New Mexico’s landscape and, in many waters, wild rainbow and brown trout flourish under progressive management. Even so, hatchery trout provide a rewarding angling experience in certain dedicated waters, particularly for families and beginning anglers.
An increase in publicly accessible water is our opportunity to enhance wild and native trout fisheries. We must adopt regulations and management strategies to ensure that angling pressure harms neither trout populations nor high-quality habitat. We’ll need seasonal and temperature-driven stream closures, and adequate enforcement throughout the year to combat the scourge of poaching.
Collaboration among landowners, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, anglers and rural communities will be required to tackle complex issues.
If New Mexico weren’t already facing the worst of climate change, we’d still have too many channelized, poorly shaded, and overwide streams in dire need of restoration. State funding dedicated to habitat restoration must therefore be secured immediately.
Perhaps most important, in these times of heavy recreational impact, conservation partners must work harder to educate the public on responsible practices such as picking up litter and fishing line, avoiding spawning fish, reporting poachers, and quitting early when the water becomes too warm.
The mantra, “take care of the fish and the fishing will take care of itself” applies to everyone. Catch-and-release anglers must understand that they have a toll on trout that’s far higher than they realize.
Hopefully we’ll remember that protective measures aren’t just for the sake of trout fishing. They are for trout — the embodiment of the wildness we hold dear, the force driving so many of us to steward the land, forests, and streams of New Mexico.
Ten thousand years ago, trout needed cold and clean water to thrive. They needed shade, shelter from floods, safety from predators and ample food. Trout needed streams connected to floodplains covered with lush vegetation.
Same as they did a million years before. Same as they do now.
Toner Mitchell is the New Mexico water and habitat coordinator for Trout Unlimited.