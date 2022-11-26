This year, the New Mexico Supreme Court struck down a Game Commission rule restricting public access to rivers and streams.

The court case showcased recreationists’ passion for rivers and the importance of well-managed private lands to New Mexico’s fish and wildlife. It highlighted the importance of balancing the preservation of angling opportunities with the protection of our fisheries. Regardless of the court’s ruling, we still face perpetual drought and a glut of impaired habitat.

We must proceed responsibly or risk the very things anglers care about. That means working together to enhance New Mexico’s trout populations, restore habitat and encourage responsible fishing practices on the water.

Toner Mitchell is the New Mexico water and habitat coordinator for Trout Unlimited.

