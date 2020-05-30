Many people are upset and angry that they haven’t yet received their absentee ballots, even though they requested them weeks ago. Here’s what’s happening — and here’s how I, as Santa Fe County Clerk, would address this issue.
By law, the first day that absentee ballots can be sent out is May 5. Voters may think that your county clerk’s office sends you that ballot, but ballots actually are printed and distributed by mail vendors. We only have two here in New Mexico able to handle high volumes of material. With COVID-19, the number of absentee ballots requested was high and we experienced some slowing of delivery. The mail date in NMVote.org was the date the vendor got the addresses, not the date ballots physically dropped in the mail. This set false expectations of when ballots would be arriving.
We could face the same challenges again. So, here’s what I propose. Instead of relying on two vendors, let’s contract with a greater number of smaller and vetted vendors. This way should there be problems, like equipment failure for example, a smaller number of voters would be impacted. In business, we call this load distribution — distributing a task to optimize service.
As county clerk, I would also use a predictive model, which simply means using statistics to predict outcomes. I’ve used these models before, and they work — and can be structured in such a way that anyone can use them.
The U.S. Postal Service already has a service for bulk vendors to track mail, so we can immediately pinpoint any slowdown in ballot mailout. This real-time data lets clerks know where the slowdown is occurring, which means they can react more quickly. The algorithm developed from this data will also help us communicate more accurately and effectively with voters, lessening stress and increasing engagement. We can alert voters what day the ballot should arrive. When ballots are slow to return, we can nudge voters. We know engagement, follow up and easy-to-understand information is critical to driving higher turnout.
Ultimately, we need to make it easier for people to vote. The clerks and secretary of state spent precious time and resources (nearly $2 million) this election on absentee ballot requests. We can ensure more efficient service by moving to an all-mail-in election, with a list of eligible voters sent early to vendors so mail truly drops on the earliest date. COVID-19 will impact our November election and it’s time to urge our legislators and our governor to create triggering language during the upcoming legislative session for an all-mail election.
In the meantime, if you have not yet received your ballot, please plan to go to any early or election day polling place, void your absentee ballot and vote in person. Wear masks and gloves, social distance, and be as safe as possible. My website, clark4clerk.com, has a map of polling locations.
If you still have your ballot, do not mail it. Drop it at any polling place or clerks’ dropbox. Ballots must be in the clerk’s hands by June 2nd at 7pm. Ballots that arrive later will not be counted.
As your next Santa Fe County Clerk, I bring management experience and the technical and problem-solving capability to address the issues we’re facing during this pandemic and beyond, as well as creating a 21st century county clerk’s office more user-friendly for everyone.
I am honored to have the support of Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, as well as that of our current county clerk, Geraldine Salazar and Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi D. Maestas.
I ask for your vote on June 2.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.