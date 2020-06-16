The New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission will vote Thursday, June 18, on whether to continue funding the National Environmental Policy Act investigation of the Gila diversion project. If the commission votes to stop funding this wasteful, harmful project, it would open up $70 million that could be spent to meet the water needs in Catron, Grant, Hidalgo and Luna counties.
Our local communities have identified more than $57 million in water projects that need funding, such as $15 million for the Silver City/Mining District regional water system that could benefit 26,000 residents of central Grant County; $5 million in water system upgrades, replacement and repair and effluent reuse projects that could benefit 14,605 Deming residents; and $13.6 million in drinking water treatment and water system rehab and upgrades that could benefit 2,797 residents of Lordsburg.
Instead, commissioners are being asked to add to the $16 million of scarce federal funds already wasted on studies by the stream commission and the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity (the proponent of the Gila diversion project). The CAP Entity wants to spend $7 million or more that may or may not help at most 33 farmers in the Virden Valley. Those funds should go to the more urgent and more effective projects listed above.
The Gila diversion would be unaffordable; not economically viable; and harmful to threatened and endangered species, riparian habitat and cultural resources along New Mexico’s last wild river. Rather than subsidize water for a handful of irrigators, the Arizona Water Settlement Act funds should be used instead for cost-effective, priority community water projects that would benefit thousands of people in southwestern New Mexico.
The Interstate Stream Commission should vote no on this funding and stop working with the ineffective New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity.
