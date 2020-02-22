While the oil boom is providing New Mexico with much-needed revenue, it’s generally understood that it comes at an environmental cost.
Recent articles in the Santa Fe New Mexican and online posts regarding the fracking industries consumption of fresh drinkable water should raise major concerns for local residents, elected officials as well as the industry itself (“Race is on to find uses for wastewater from fracking,” Searchlight New Mexico, Feb. 3).
It seems clear that this is not a sustainable use of our state’s resources. The produced water solution being proposed currently does not have the technology or infrastructure to supply the oil industry with enough water for fracking, but yet more wells are drilled and development continues.
Most of the wastewater from fracking is still being pumped into “disposal wells.” The pursuit of this activity, over time, will reduce the availability and quality of water for residence and agriculture in these arid areas of our state.
So what is the end game regarding energy policy? If it’s just about making money in the short-term, staying on our current course will result in big profits for the oil industry and more revenue for our state. If we look at our options regarding energy policy and a more sustainable energy future, it takes us down a much different path.
Yes, a transition to more sustainable energy is needed and it must start now. Oil and gas will play a role in getting us there, but make no mistake about it, natural gas produced from fracking is not an alternative.
Revenue from oil and gas needs to be invested in more sustainable options with the goal of transitioning away from fossil fuels. Our state has great potential for solar and wind energy production without the environmental impact.
Water is life and humankind is making a bad bet trading water for oil. You can’t drink money. Concern equals action now.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.