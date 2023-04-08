Tuesday, April 18, is Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, a day to remember the unthinkable killing of 6 million Jews and other millions of Roma, communists, gay people and political dissidents. Why have we as humans been willing to accept the massive slaughter of innocent people, whether it be by the bomb or the ovens in Auschwitz?
The word “Shoah” is a biblical term in Hebrew signifying utter destruction. “Yom” means day, and this is the day we remember the utter destruction of Jewish life in Nazi-occupied Europe in the 1,000 days between January 1942, when the decision was made to kill all the Jews under Nazi control, and January 1945, when the German Army fled Auschwitz as the Red Army entered that death camp. The Nazis had 23 main concentration camps, and six were extermination camps or mass killing centers, such as Auschwitz, Treblinka and Sobibor.
Nazis believed in the racial superiority of the Aryan “race” or Northern Europe people, and they used their sense of superiority to justify killing people of the supposedly inferior races, especially Jews, who they defined as “unworthy of life.” This was state-sponsored genocide, the systematic killing of a religious or ethnic group by state policy.
The utter destruction of the Shoah became a Holocaust, which means destruction by fire on a massive scale.
In those 1,000 days, the Nazis murdered 6,000 Jews per day, every day. They were burying the bodies in massive pits to eliminate the evidence and burning them in ovens specially designed by architects.
When Hitler took power in 1933, there were 15.3 million Jews in the world and 9.5 million in Europe. When he committed suicide as Berlin was burning around him in 1945, there were only 3.5 million Jews left in Europe, two out of every three Jews had been murdered. Poland had 3 million Jews before Hitler and 45,000 after him; 98.5% of the Jews had been killed.
This year, 2023, the world Jewish population has finally grown back to reach its 1933 level, but it has taken 90 years. In the same time period, the world population grew from 2 billion people to almost 8 billion people, virtually quadrupling.
The antisemitism of the Nazis is still with us across Europe and the United States, however. The Anti-Defamation League documented more antisemitic incidents in 2022 than have been recorded since record-keeping began. In Santa Fe, we will remember Yom HaShoah at 6 p.m. April 17 in the Rotunda of the state Capitol, organized by the Institute for Tolerance Studies.
Rep. Reena Szczepanski and Mayor Alan Webber will open the event with the participation of the local clergy. Scott Levin, ADL regional director for the Mountain States region, will speak about hate and how words matter in our media world of today. He will also mention how actions matter, as they did on Kristallnacht, the night of broken glass, when Nazi mobs killed Jews and burned synagogues, launching the violent extremism that ended in the Holocaust, the massive destruction by fire.
As we remember that hate against religious, racial or other human groups destroys civil society, we will honor the memory of the American soldiers who helped bring an end to the Shoah.
Ron Duncan Hart is an anthropologist and author who has lived and worked in Santa Fe for 18 years. He is the founder of the Institute for Tolerance Studies, which sponsors the Santa Fe Distinguished Lecture Series.