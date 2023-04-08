Tuesday, April 18, is Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah, a day to remember the unthinkable killing of 6 million Jews and other millions of Roma, communists, gay people and political dissidents. Why have we as humans been willing to accept the massive slaughter of innocent people, whether it be by the bomb or the ovens in Auschwitz?

The word “Shoah” is a biblical term in Hebrew signifying utter destruction. “Yom” means day, and this is the day we remember the utter destruction of Jewish life in Nazi-occupied Europe in the 1,000 days between January 1942, when the decision was made to kill all the Jews under Nazi control, and January 1945, when the German Army fled Auschwitz as the Red Army entered that death camp. The Nazis had 23 main concentration camps, and six were extermination camps or mass killing centers, such as Auschwitz, Treblinka and Sobibor.

Nazis believed in the racial superiority of the Aryan “race” or Northern Europe people, and they used their sense of superiority to justify killing people of the supposedly inferior races, especially Jews, who they defined as “unworthy of life.” This was state-sponsored genocide, the systematic killing of a religious or ethnic group by state policy.

Ron Duncan Hart is an anthropologist and author who has lived and worked in Santa Fe for 18 years. He is the founder of the Institute for Tolerance Studies, which sponsors the Santa Fe Distinguished Lecture Series.

