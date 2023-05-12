As physicians living in Santa Fe with very different specialties, we agree our state and country would be safer if additional firearm laws were enacted. One of us is a trauma surgeon who sees what high-velocity bullets do to the human body. The other is a psychiatrist who consults with cops and victims of critical incidents, including mass shootings, defined as people shot not including the shooter.
The following is a list that we as physicians endorse as measures to improve public safety.
Most Americans, and gun owners, support universal background checks.
Require first-time gun owners to take a gun safety class.
Establish criminal penalties for gun owners who allow unauthorized access to guns used by minors.
Persons convicted of felony domestic violence should be prohibited from owning a firearm. The number one predictor of future violence is a history of prior significant violence. If you put your wife or girlfriend in the hospital and could have killed her, you give up your right to have a gun.
No one needs to keep an assault rifle at home. If an AR-15 is used in competition, it should be kept at the gun range.
There is no good reason not to have an Extreme Risk Protection Order law, also called a “red flag” law. These laws allow families to request a judicial hearing when there is reason to believe someone in the family, usually a young adult son, is irrational and potentially dangerous. While New Mexico has a red flag law, other neighboring states do not.
Gun violence is an epidemic in the U.S. More children die of gunshots than from other accidents or illnesses. Over 12,000 Americans have died from gunshots in 2023. Last year there were 44,313 gun-violence deaths in our country. Of those, 20,223 deaths were the result of homicide, murder, gun accidents or defensive gun use. Another 24,090 deaths were due to suicide. In 2022, there were 647 mass shootings. No other civilized country has these worrisome statistics. There are approximately 857 million civilian guns worldwide with about 393 million guns owned by U.S. citizens. That’s 120 guns per 100 Americans.
In many parts of the U.S. and New Mexico, it’s easier to get a gun than to obtain mental health care. Our country has so many firearms that a gun can be obtained legally, or not, with little effort. Some 45% of U.S. adults live in a household with at least one gun.
Mass shootings are thought by many to be perpetrated by the seriously mentally ill. There is no good evidence for such. Those with mental illness are at increased risk for suicide. Mass shootings are committed by angry, revenge-seeking people who typically have no history of psychiatric treatment. Easy access to guns explains much of the violence in America.
As physicians we took an oath to do no harm. One of us is routinely asked to save the life of a gunshot victim. The other helps gunshot victims to pick up the psychological pieces and move from victim to survivor. We encourage our fellow clinicians to ask their patients questions about guns. A) What access do you have to firearms? B) What is your reason for owning a gun? C) How do you store your weapons? D) Do you understand the risk for suicide when having a gun in your home?
Join with physicians, nurses, public health professionals and other clinicians in demanding that policymakers stand up to the National Rifle Association by enacting sensible firearm safety laws now.
Dr. Robert Larsen is the director for the Center for Occupational Psychiatry in Oakland, Calif. He is a retired Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. Dr. Garit Mulder is a staff physician at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center and an Adjunct Professor of Surgery & Orthopedics at the University of California, San Diego Medical Center.