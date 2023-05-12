As physicians living in Santa Fe with very different specialties, we agree our state and country would be safer if additional firearm laws were enacted. One of us is a trauma surgeon who sees what high-velocity bullets do to the human body. The other is a psychiatrist who consults with cops and victims of critical incidents, including mass shootings, defined as people shot not including the shooter.

The following is a list that we as physicians endorse as measures to improve public safety.

  • Most Americans, and gun owners, support universal background checks.
  • Require first-time gun owners to take a gun safety class. 
  • Establish criminal penalties for gun owners who allow unauthorized access to guns used by minors.
  • Persons convicted of felony domestic violence should be prohibited from owning a firearm. The number one predictor of future violence is a history of prior significant violence. If you put your wife or girlfriend in the hospital and could have killed her, you give up your right to have a gun.
  • No one needs to keep an assault rifle at home. If an AR-15 is used in competition, it should be kept at the gun range.
  • There is no good reason not to have an Extreme Risk Protection Order law, also called a “red flag” law. These laws allow families to request a judicial hearing when there is reason to believe someone in the family, usually a young adult son, is irrational and potentially dangerous. While New Mexico has a red flag law, other neighboring states do not.

Dr. Robert Larsen is the director for the Center for Occupational Psychiatry in Oakland, Calif. He is a retired Clinical Professor at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. Dr. Garit Mulder is a staff physician at Christus St. Vincent Medical Center and an Adjunct Professor of Surgery & Orthopedics at the University of California, San Diego Medical Center.

