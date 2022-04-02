The buffalo is a sacred being to the Native Americans. As they should be to all Americans. They once carpeted the prairies like a vast mantle of millions designed by the Creator. But some have been aiming their guns at part of the Yellowstone herd. Hundreds would fall victim to the cattle industry’s phobia about possible but never proven brucellosis contamination. After the gunning down of hundreds, now nearing a thousand wolves in Montana and Idaho and even the upper Midwest in Michigan and Minnesota, the buffalo is being targeted by the same cattlemen in and around that most iconic of national parks, Yellowstone. What is it that so fixates us about destroying everything that is not cow? Only a few ranchers seem to have the upper hand in deciding the wildlife management schemes of America’s most unique park.
Years ago when millions of buffalo roamed the plains, Gen. Sherman wrote to Grant, “We are not going to let thieving, ragged Indians check and stop the progress” of the railroads. Of the perhaps 30 million buffalo that migrated as a great canopy of life, only about 300 survived at the beginning of the 19th century. Only 500,000 remain in North America.
Just a few weeks ago, 900 bison have been slated to be slaughtered. Usually bison move to lower elevations to get more access to food. Bison don’t stay in one place, they migrate. The National Park Service says there are too many. That is counter to what many scientists affirm. Moral judgement is being passed on a species that was almost lost but that some, like the Rosebud Sioux in South Dakota, are trying to rebuild.
It is true some Indigenous tribal members will get some bison and their meat near Gardiner, Mont., the only gate to Yellowstone that is open all year. Visitors may point at the Indigenous take. But they are only exercising their rights, which is always backed up by ceremony and ritual, as it has for thousands of years. The Indigenous people are select in their take. Ranchers will haze bison on horseback by the score and lead them out of the park, where they can be killed. They once used helicopters; now it’s done the old-fashioned way. Wild bison can also be led out of the park and sequestered from the main herd, splitting up families and then “domesticated” — grass fed, vaccinated and tamed in capture facilities. Their wildness has been knocked out of them forever.
“State sanctioned extermination,” as Blackfoot spokesman Tom Rodgers calls it, is not the way forward.
The wolves and the bison are keystone species not just for the ecology of North America but also for what remains of freedom in the United States. Why does the Fish and Wildlife Service do such a disservice to the wildlife of America? We probably have to come to terms with the fact that we have created a culture of death. What America has done to its first peoples, to the slaves and the wildlife of this country are part of the same equation. America has to come to terms with what it has done to its soul. James Holt of the Buffalo Field campaign and member of the Nez Perce tribe, explains how it was his tribe, and specifically his uncle, Levi Holt, working with the Fish and Wildlife Service in 1995 that helped reintroduce the wolves back to the sacred circle in the Idaho wilderness, a wilderness of 15 million acres. “Gray wolf, salmon, deer, eagle, whatever the species may be, they have a place and a purpose,” adds Holt. “When humans remove or destroy that link, that connection, we lose. And everyone loses, of course, in the world and in this region, but the Nez Perce lose a bit more of their culture, of their spirituality, and most certainly of their treaty rights.”
We might think we can survive without the wolves and bison, but that would be a grand illusion. The Declaration of Independence was based on inalienable rights like freedom. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness needs to be extended to the other sentient beings of Earth, legally, morally and spiritually for the sake of the future of Earth. In diminishing the great herds, in scapegoating the wolf, the bison and tomorrow maybe even the grizzly, we will lose the great horizon of the wilderness and the freedom we once cherished so will be no more. Indeed what will be left of America?
