In an age of unprecedented threats to the world’s forests from human activity, New Mexicans have become acquainted with the idea that woodlands inevitably grow too crowded with trees and brush, leading to destructive wildfire.

Whether conveyed by mainstream environmental groups, industry publicists or scientists, this misleading picture is touted with the backing of scholarly consensus, a scientific paradigm. Setting this narrative in context reveals how a siloed professionalism distorts reality in an echo chamber that influences mass opinion and shapes policy, and should reassure those who have doubts about, for example, the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project.

We do have unhealthy forests, but why and what can we do about it? We hear much about decades of fire suppression and alleged impacts. These early, misguided, commercially backed programs were not for saving trees, yet — even cumulatively — such practices could not possibly have the effect on forest structure necessary to account for blazes we witness today.

Scott M. Smith grew up in Santa Fe and has photographed the state’s environments throughout decades to document environmental change.