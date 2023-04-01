In an age of unprecedented threats to the world’s forests from human activity, New Mexicans have become acquainted with the idea that woodlands inevitably grow too crowded with trees and brush, leading to destructive wildfire.
Whether conveyed by mainstream environmental groups, industry publicists or scientists, this misleading picture is touted with the backing of scholarly consensus, a scientific paradigm. Setting this narrative in context reveals how a siloed professionalism distorts reality in an echo chamber that influences mass opinion and shapes policy, and should reassure those who have doubts about, for example, the Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project.
We do have unhealthy forests, but why and what can we do about it? We hear much about decades of fire suppression and alleged impacts. These early, misguided, commercially backed programs were not for saving trees, yet — even cumulatively — such practices could not possibly have the effect on forest structure necessary to account for blazes we witness today.
On the thousands of square kilometers of the state’s forests intensely burned since the 1977 La Mesa Fire, what area percentage had once caught fire and was put out? Given the difficulty reaching wildland fire, that number must be minuscule. Modern burn scars dwarf the largest stand replacements of the past. The majority of artificially extinguished blazes left unattended would have turned out small, thus overattributed in studies of contemporary fire behavior.
Has natural fire played an evolutionary ecological role, and do resource managers mismanage? Of course, and agencies deliberately downplay grounded attribution evidence, such as logging the largest trees and stocking the West with cattle and sheep. Because of “stakeholder interest,” these damaging industries — much more important than fire suppression or colonization of grassland by woody plants — are broached with penalty when considering how we got to this place.
With huge fires ever more prevalent, fire professionals — whatever their specialty — rather than enlighten the public, have instead normalized abuse of the term “fuel,” a concept familiar more in physiology or biochemistry than in ecology. Foresters did the same in characterizing trees as timber. Ecologists, striving for “scientific disinterest” and avoiding advocacy having been chilled by recent anti-science currents, ought to strive for a social role: to remind us of the aesthetic, majestic beauty of natural ecosystems, which, if given due respect, would have their “fuels” referred to as they really are, namely natural vegetation.
The fuel-reduction craze is promoted to address unhealthy lands but at best amounts to removal of recycled material that once underwent higher rates of soil carbon fixing than present conditions allow. Prescribed burning makes conditions even less conducive and should be regarded as an assault on our environment. The conversation on overgrown forests is flawed and unscientific.
No hard historic data exists on critical ecological parameters supporting a link of fire exclusion with elevated fire intensity, nor the idea that forest thinning would bring resiliency or restoration to New Mexico’s woodlands. Thus, we have the veneer of science applied in think tank fashion to desperately combat a juggernaut of our own making, while special interests drive research and use scapegoats (like forest activism or spotted owls) in the race to explain our burning world.
If we really care for these amazing environments, their future and the wildlife within, we must reject technicians and science pushers almost capitalizing on their demise in the name of human adaptation to changing conditions, as if somehow making it work out for us means everything’s alright after all. Caring mandates doing everything we can to stop our insanity and call out these scorched-earth proposals for what they are.
Scott M. Smith grew up in Santa Fe and has photographed the state’s environments throughout decades to document environmental change.