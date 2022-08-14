Santa Fe is experiencing a period of approved building height variances that is whittling away at our long-cherished and protected views.

From Cerrillos Road you can see four mountain ranges. A drive north on Cerrillos Road provides the most glorious view of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains — shared by all who travel that road.

Now there is a building that obstructs this view on the corner of Cerrillos and Cordova roads. That is one of many recent objectionable examples. Every community seems to be experiencing examples of this kind of obstruction. How did we let this happen?

