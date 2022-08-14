Santa Fe is experiencing a period of approved building height variances that is whittling away at our long-cherished and protected views.
From Cerrillos Road you can see four mountain ranges. A drive north on Cerrillos Road provides the most glorious view of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains — shared by all who travel that road.
Now there is a building that obstructs this view on the corner of Cerrillos and Cordova roads. That is one of many recent objectionable examples. Every community seems to be experiencing examples of this kind of obstruction. How did we let this happen?
Born in Santa Fe almost 70 years ago, I have witnessed much change but nothing so jarring in its character-altering effects. My grandfather’s generation coined the phrase “the City Different” and diligently protected this vision, passing it on to my generation.
The City Different was built horizontally, providing a democracy of views. I participated for many years in debates and witnessed the process of consensus surrounding the development of the Railyard and the Santa Fe Community Convention Center. The newsworthy protraction before approval produced prideworthy developments.
I am no longer proud to see the newest developments.
We appear to have embraced a quick and short-term approach, approving buildings unworthy of the City Different. I believe Santa Feans should request more transparency from the City Council and Planning Commission regarding their vision of Santa Fe in the future and demand to be included in the process.
Approving a developer’s height variance exception one at a time is not a vision. This administration’s legacy may be remembered for its teardowns.