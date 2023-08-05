After a 20-year drought, the driest period in the Southwest since A.D. 800, and a record heat wave this summer, you’d think that the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish would give wildlife a break. Instead, the agency is doubling down on permitting trophy hunters to kill even more black bears and continue the cougar slaughter.
Uniquely evolved to persist in New Mexico’s arid and hostile climate, these carnivores can’t evolve quickly enough to survive trophy hunters.
Departments officials have proposed a reckless “bear and cougar rule.” You can comment on it until Thursday. The rule sets statewide kill numbers (called “harvest limits” or, colloquially, “quotas”) for bears and cougars for the next four years.
Instead of using science to inform numbers for these rare species, Game and Fish mysteriously inflated populations to justify increasing quotas and hunting seasons for bears and would permit a year-round cougar-hunting season.
The Game and Fish analysis failed to examine the consequences of trophy hunting bears and cougars. Because neither bears nor cougars evolved as prey animals, hunting them in large numbers is unsustainable.
They reproduce slowly, having litters only every other year — making bears and cougars especially vulnerable to overhunting. New Mexico’s bears first give birth when they’re about 5 years old, and, on average, trophy hunters kill females when they are 6. Females may reproduce only once before they’re dead.
Last year, New Mexico’s two record-breaking fires consumed over 666,800 acres of primary wildlife habitat. High-severity fires burn up seed banks and leave barren moonscapes. Bears depend on berries, acorns, and other vegetation for survival. And if there are no plants for cougars’ prey, cougar numbers plummet too. And these carnivores’ populations are hard to census.
New Mexico researchers have collected data only for short durations and in the best habitats. Then, the department generalizes those higher population numbers statewide — resulting in inflated population estimates — to justify its too-high, trophy-hunting quotas. The Department of Game and Fish must cut, not increase, hunting quotas and seasons to protect New Mexico’s bear and cougar populations.
Trophy hunting is unsavory for other reasons. Trophy hunters employ radio-collared hounds to chase cougars and bears to drive them to cliff edges or into trees for an easy shot. Hunting hounds harm or kill non-target animals like deer, kittens and cubs. Hounds are injured and killed by their quarry. Bears’ thick pelts and fat layers that aid them during hibernation make them especially vulnerable to overheating during pursuits. Hounding wildlife makes them expend precious energy they need for survival. By killing their parents, trophy hunters frequently orphan young wildlife — leaving kittens and cubs to die of starvation, dehydration or predation.
Cougar biologists find that randomly killing cougars exacerbates conflicts with both livestock and people, and increases predation on rare ungulates such as desert bighorn sheep.
When cougars’ social structures are destroyed it leaves young cougars to fend for themselves, or it can cause females with young to change elevations to avoid incoming, kitten-killing, young males after the resident male is removed by a trophy hunter. This disrespects the majority public who value live bears and cougars.
Bears and cougars hold intrinsic value. For example, they are highly intelligent and devoted mothers, who spend up to two years raising their young. Bears and cougars also hold ecological value. Bears spread more seeds than birds, and cougars leave more leftovers for other animals than other large carnivores, enhancing biological diversity.
Wildlife conservation is at stake. Tell officials at the Department of Game and Fish you oppose their bear and cougar quotas and long trophy hunting seasons. Ask that kill quotas be significantly reduced to protect our valuable wildlife. Email public comments at DGF-Bear-Cougar-Rules@state.nm.us.
Nina Eydelman is the chief program and policy officer for wildlife with Animal Protection New Mexico, and Mary Katherine Ray is the wildlife chair for the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club.