After a 20-year drought, the driest period in the Southwest since A.D. 800, and a record heat wave this summer, you’d think that the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish would give wildlife a break. Instead, the agency is doubling down on permitting trophy hunters to kill even more black bears and continue the cougar slaughter.

Uniquely evolved to persist in New Mexico’s arid and hostile climate, these carnivores can’t evolve quickly enough to survive trophy hunters.

Departments officials have proposed a reckless “bear and cougar rule.” You can comment on it until Thursday. The rule sets statewide kill numbers (called “harvest limits” or, colloquially, “quotas”) for bears and cougars for the next four years.

Nina Eydelman is the chief program and policy officer for wildlife with Animal Protection New Mexico, and Mary Katherine Ray is the wildlife chair for the Rio Grande Chapter of the Sierra Club.

Recommended for you