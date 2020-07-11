The Chinese government failed to enforce its laws against eating pangolins, a possible source of the novel coronavirus. The Huanan seafood market (a wet market selling live animals) in Wuhan, China, is likely where the virus crossed species — possibly from bats, pangolins or other animals — into humans.
Meanwhile, the Chinese government has permitted the wet markets to reopen. If another country launched a weapon that killed over 500,000 people worldwide, there would be international outrage.
Meanwhile, the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party recently approved a national security law that curtails free speech and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. This draconian new law makes vaguely defined crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison, as well as deeming other acts as terrorism and allowing some trials to occur behind closed doors.
This abusive new law violates the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, which provides for Hong Kong to retain autonomy over its government and basic freedoms until 2047. If the United States public weren’t allowed to speak out against police abuse or be able to protest in the United States, how would you feel?
As a society, we can peacefully protest by refusing to buy Chinese goods. Contact companies such as Walmart, Amazon and big-box stores and tell them to stop importing Chinese products. Importing from other nations, or better yet, having products manufactured in our country to help our workers and citizens, will hit China in its pocketbook.
Yes, it may cost more to buy some items. However, the long-term advantages of an economic boycott will potentially benefit wild animals, decrease the risk of another global pandemic and assist our workers.
