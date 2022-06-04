I am disgusted with the U.S. public health system or, should I say, the lack thereof.
COVID-19 is far from over and is spreading like wildfire. According to Worldometers.com, as of May 16, the U.S. had about double the number of cases of any other country — over 85 million. In one day, cases increased by over 97,000. Total deaths are over 1 million.
If one does not die from COVID-19, many may look forward to brain and heart damage. Oxford University just published a study that found brain damage in those with mild COVID-19. According to Forbes, “A series of recent studies document long-term brain damage in as many as one-quarter of all those infected regardless of the severity of the initial disease.”
According to a study from the Clinical Epidemiology Center and the Research and Education Service at Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System, “Even in people who did not have any heart problems (to) start with, were athletic, did not have a high BMI, were not obese, did not smoke, did not have kidney disease or diabetes — even in people who were previously healthy and had no risk factors or problems with the heart — COVID-19 affected them in such a way that manifested the higher risk of heart problems than people who did not get COVID-19.”
“The major finding was that people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of all sorts of heart problems at one year. That included arrhythmias (irregular heart beats or the heart beating too fast or too slow) and atrial fibrillation (a fast heart rhythm in a particular pattern) … evidence of an increased risk of stroke, of blood clots in the legs and the lungs, and of heart failure and heart attacks.” The nonprofit FAIR Health studied 78,000 people with long COVID. They had not been hospitalized for their initial infection.
It does not make sense that all precautions have been thrown to the wind. We had friends visit us and thought they would have the sense to wear masks on their flight. After all, one has cancer and the other already has heart issues. Nope, the mask requirement was lifted, so they did not wear masks. They arrived and promptly came down with COVID-19 and gave it to us.
Since I am immunocompromised, I wore my mask for three days in the house and the car with them, but it was not enough. After four of us came down with something, I got free test kits from the library (thank goodness for the library), and we found we all tested positive. Two of us immediately quarantined.
Our visitors remained in denial and went to urgent care and tested positive again. They are now back in their native state of New Hampshire, having flown back despite testing positive. They are still in denial, saying they have “sniffles.”
It is an outrage that our public policy allows people to infect others, potentially giving an entire flight of people a death sentence or long-term health problems. Every flight exposes hundreds of people who are traveling and infects those they come into contact with across this country. This is a humanitarian crisis indicating the degeneration of our morals and ethics and our lack of consideration for the health of our neighbors, friends and the residents of our country, not to mention the incredible cost it is having and will continue to have in lives lost, trauma and health care resources.
Please advocate for life- and health-saving public policy that will contain and stop COVID-19 before you lose family, friends, your own lives or have to live with the long-term effects of the disease.