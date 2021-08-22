For the sake of New Mexico’s future, we cannot miss the opportunity to properly and strategically spend the federal stimulus money that has been awarded for pandemic economic relief.
As chair of the Senate Finance Committee, a father and businessman, I believe we must utilize and invest those dollars in a way that will foster new growth in the economy and improve quality of life for all New Mexicans. We have the opportunity to make drastic, positive, generational changes.
All states are receiving once-in-a-lifetime awards of stimulus money to reinvigorate, modernize and diversify. With New Mexico’s varied geographic landscape and natural resources, we can support and enhance existing industry while also diversifying our revenue streams, improving quality of life through enhanced education, roads and health care systems, and retain and attract a quality workforce.
To achieve these goals, I suggest a minimum of $400 million be set aside to attract and support sustainable, business ventures. Oil and gas have long been the backbone for our state’s economy, and we know the industry will continue to play a vital role going forward.
However, we cannot continue to rely on one industry to sustain our budget, fund our schools, pay our teachers, fix our roads, assist with health care, and so much more. We have to foster a mindset of further developing our natural resources beyond simply exporting them to other states for manufacturing. We are a prime state to encourage carbon capture utilization and sequestration, solar and wind energy, geothermal, and burgeoning hydrogen technologies to further build our economic base and show care for our environment.
The federal stimulus dollars, if spent appropriately, will help us to break the uncertainty of the boom-and-bust budgetary cycle.
While a budgetary foundation, oil and gas cannot, and should not, be our only support to ensure quality education for our students and attractive pay for teachers. New Mexico is failing our students through botched leadership and lack of foresight. We have had three public education secretaries since 2019. That turnover is unacceptable. New Mexico must do better for our children and expect more for our students and teachers.
Our Native American communities also must share in the benefit of the federal stimulus dollars. For too many generations, basic necessities, such as fresh water and electricity, have been lacking. An investment in infrastructure will allow a child to read at night and an elder to turn on a faucet to clean drinking water.
To better serve New Mexicans and attract business, we need to upgrade our suffering infrastructure systems, including dams and bridges. We must also find ways to better incentivize the use of reclaimed water to best utilize our limited water quantities.
The pandemic has created hardships that seem almost unfathomable. The federal stimulus dollars, if invested appropriately, will ensure the economic fallout from those hardships is overcome and, one day, even eliminated. New Mexico can and will be better, but only if this historic financial opportunity is not squandered.
