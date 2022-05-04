Nowhere on Earth is quite like Chaco Canyon. The area contains some of the oldest human-built structures on the North American continent, which are still standing today for pueblos, tribes and communities to see and appreciate.
However, this landscape is under threat due to the continued efforts by the oil and gas industry to drill and develop here. Over the years, oil and gas wells, roads, pipelines and other infrastructure have destroyed significant cultural sites and transformed others into industrial parks. We are thankful the Department of the Interior and the Biden administration are working hard to put an end to this needless destruction and preserve this unparalleled place by ending new leasing within 10 miles of the Chaco Culture National Historical Park.
Earlier this year, the Biden administration initiated a process to withdraw federal land within 10 miles of the National Historical Park from future oil and gas extraction. This federal action would not impact the rights of Navajo allotment holders surrounding Chaco Canyon. If successful, these protections would stay in place for 20 years, a long-term timeline that allows the discussion for more permanent protections to continue.
With the recent release of Archaeology Southwest’s video documenting the stories of Pueblo leaders and people whose ancestors built the magnificent structures that are found in and around the canyon, we are calling on members of the public who care about this one-of-a-kind place to take advantage of Interior’s public comment period for the withdrawal, which ends Friday.
To allow more drilling near Chaco Culture National Historical Park and in the surrounding landscape would completely disregard the calls from the pueblos, tribes and other communities that share a deep connection to this place. Over the past few decades, the Bureau of Land Management has leased over 90 percent of federal lands surrounding Chaco to oil and gas companies, and these companies have drilled over 37,000 wells in the area. This marks short-term thinking that does not consider future generations.
Our children and grandchildren should have the opportunity to experience the wonder of Chaco and to engage with this site that can teach us so much about the culture, history and civilization of the Pueblo people who created this amazing place.
Thanks to the efforts of pueblos, tribes and others who care about Chaco, the Biden administration is on its way to providing the long-term protections this region needs. We don’t have time to waste when it comes to enacting protections for the Greater Chaco Landscape. The structures, sacred places and other cultural resources within and surrounding the Chaco Culture National Historical Park have stood for hundreds of years, and if we do our part and act as good stewards, they can stand for hundreds more.