I am British and I respect the fact that Harry and Meghan have stepped back (not away) from royal duties as a result of harassment by European tabloids — the same paparazzi that caused the death of Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. Harry was clear he didn't want a repetition of history with his wife, Meghan.
A year has gone by, and Harry and Meghan seem to be in constant contradiction of their own creed. They are playing with the press, tweeting, giving interviews and podcasting. So why haven't they retreated to private lives? Their interview with Oprah did silence a notable critic, Piers Morgan, who had been ranting against Meghan for years. I don't believe Morgan is inherently racist, but his audaciously opinionated monologues have fueled the racist fire.
He walked out on the set when his colleague accused him of being diabolical and hurt after Meghan removed him from her social media account three years earlier. Nobody will miss Morgan. Yet as long as Harry and Meghan are vocal in the media, they will inevitably make the tabloids roll out more nonsense about them. Their complaint that the royal communications department made no effort to correct the tabloids is petty. The Firm believes in free speech; it also never stoops to tabloid level. Should The Firm issue an official statement that the Queen is in fact not a shape-shifting alien reptile, claims made by conspiracy theorist David Icke?
When the couple announced that they were stepping back, I was hoping to never hear from them again so that they could live the life they desired. Eventually we would all move on and focus our attention elsewhere while they lived a somewhat normal life in Los Angeles. Instead, Harry and Meghan are constantly provoking a media storm, exposing family disputes and private conversations. This puts the royal family in jeopardy.
Families around the world are dysfunctional, but most don't air dirty laundry in public. I agree that the racist remarks from one family member regarding baby Archie's possible skin color should be addressed, but Harry and Meghan could pull down the whole family because of a conversation with one member. We all have that jerk in our family. The tabloids will, from this time forth, have a blowout trying to out the family member. The royal communications department will and should be silent.
This was not just a highly viewed interview with Oprah exposing Harry and Meghan’s grievances — this could potentially have a negative political ripple effect on the Commonwealth and the monarchy itself, giving Parliament and the Queen a royal headache. Harry and Meghan’s honorable goal was surely to provoke a conversation regarding racism in Britain, and we must keep the conversation going.
Yet, as Her Majesty said in a statement "… it will be addressed by the family privately." That's what every family does with the family jerk. So thank you, Harry and Meghan, for addressing covert racism. Now, step back and take the Queen's advice. I'm tired of hearing from you in the media you so hate.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.