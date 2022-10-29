“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” — Abraham Lincoln
It’s crunch time in America. Our democracy is hanging by a thread.
Former President Donald Trump plans to run for reelection in 2024 if the GOP fares well in the upcoming midterm election. Democrats, independents and Liz Cheney Republicans must all do what we can to prevent this by voting for Democrats on Nov. 8.
As we head toward the election of 2022, Democrats hold a very narrow majority of eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives; a net gain of five by the GOP in this election would make Kevin McCarthy speaker of the House. In the Senate, where there are, at present, an equal number of senators from the two parties, the situation is even more precarious; if the Democrats should suffer a net loss of a single seat, Mitch McConnell would again become Senate majority leader.
If this were to happen, Republicans would control both houses of Congress, making the situation ripe for political turmoil. The findings of the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising will be disregarded. Voting rights in geographic areas with high Democratic populations will be threatened. In short, Trump could have a straightforward path to run for reelection as president of the United States in 2024.
We are all aware that the GOP, during Trump’s administration, had essentially no interest or concern regarding democracy and the rule of law. We must never forget that:
On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob of insurrectionists, under his direction, attacked the Capitol of the United States with the dual objectives of overturning the results of the presidential election and hanging Vice President Mike Pence for not supporting this goal.
The fact that this attempt to dismantle our government almost succeeded shows how vulnerable our country is to the whims of hostile forces, be they foreign or domestic. But it is even more appalling that the leadership of the GOP, given the opportunity to denounce the traitors, declared on Feb. 4, 2022, that the attack was no more than “legitimate political discourse.”
During the last year, 139 Republican House members signed a pledge to reject Joe Biden as the duly elected president of the United States. They did this despite the fact no evidence of election fraud exists and that their claim is baseless. U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell from New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District is one of the election deniers
The situation becomes even more precarious for the future of democracy when we consider the fact that 15 states with Republican governors and Republican legislatures have either enacted, or are planning to enact, laws designed to make it difficult for Democratic candidates to win elections fair and square.
There is no other way to put it: Trumpism is a societal cancer that has metastasized in six short years. It is up to us to save the democracy that has been our guiding light for 250 years; we have to vote the bums out in November by supporting Democratic candidates at the local, state and federal levels. I urge you to:
Donate to Gabe Vasquez’s campaign to defeat Yvette Herrell in congressional District 2.
Support Teresa Leger Fernández in District 3 and Melanie Stansbury in District 1.
Support the reelection of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Keep friends, family and associates informed, and make sure they vote.
“Bad officials are elected by good people who do not vote.” — George Jean Nathan
David van Hulsteyn is an 88-year-old Navy veteran and a Los Alamos National Laboratory retiree. He and his wife, Peggy, have lived in Santa Fe since 1974.