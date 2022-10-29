“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” — Abraham Lincoln

It’s crunch time in America. Our democracy is hanging by a thread.

Former President Donald Trump plans to run for reelection in 2024 if the GOP fares well in the upcoming midterm election. Democrats, independents and Liz Cheney Republicans must all do what we can to prevent this by voting for Democrats on Nov. 8.

David van Hulsteyn is an 88-year-old Navy veteran and a Los Alamos National Laboratory retiree. He and his wife, Peggy, have lived in Santa Fe since 1974.

