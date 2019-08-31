On July 9, I and 50 other New Mexico business owners sent a letter to Tim Spisak, the newly appointed director for the Bureau of Land Management for our state. As a New Mexican who spends much of his free time enjoying our amazing public lands, I am greatly distressed by the prioritization of their uses for the profit of an archaic oil and gas industry without any consideration for the owners of these lands — the citizens of New Mexico.
Additionally, as a business owner in the outdoor recreation industry — a $10 billion industry that provides nearly 100,00 jobs — I know firsthand the importance of the preservation and access to these areas, as my livelihood is rooted in my customers’ ability to utilize public lands for their leisure activities.
Unfortunately, President Donald Trump’s Department of the Interior, headed by the newly appointed oil lobbyist David Bernhardt, continues to prioritize oil and gas development over all other economic and environmental concerns. By allowing these oil and gas developers free range of public lands, Trump and his appointees are damaging the core of what makes New Mexico the Land of Enchantment.
Since January 2017, the BLM has offered roughly 18.7 million acres of public lands across the West for oil and gas leasing, including 218,000 acres in New Mexico. Some of the proposed leasing in New Mexico threatens popular national parks such as Carlsbad Caverns and Chaco Culture National Historic Park.
New Mexico also ranks far above all other states in the amount of public land being drilled, with 636 new wells started in the last fiscal year. Drilling permit approvals are soaring under Trump’s leadership, spiking from 2,486 in fiscal year 2017 to 3,388 in 2018, over one-third of which were for New Mexico’s public lands.
Oil and gas development causes significant damage beyond the destruction of land. This activity is often accompanied by venting and flaring of methane gas, which compromises air quality. The health of our state’s economy depends on healthy public lands and a thriving outdoor recreation industry.
Despite our concerns, New Mexicans are being excluded from the process used to determine where appropriate development should take place. BLM is continuing to use abbreviated public comment periods for lease sales, pushing us even further out the decision-making process when it comes to where development should take place.
BLM’s New Mexico state office must take public participation opportunities seriously, listen with an open mind and engage with all stakeholders, including recreation interests. If not, we are at risk of losing much of the unique cultural heritage and renewable economic growth opportunities to a shortsighted and selfish focus on nonrenewable energy developments.
It’s my hope that Spisak will listen to the business community of New Mexico and steer the BLM back on course in our state by committing to the fulfillment of BLM’s true mission of multiple use. He can do this by honoring the role his agency plays in our powerful recreation and cultural economy, and restoring a rigorous public participation process for decisions about whether and where to allow oil and gas drilling on New Mexico’s invaluable public lands.
Bailey Newbrey is the owner of Sincere Cycles in Santa Fe.