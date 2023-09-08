Over 13 months ago, the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth project delivered its final report to the governing body of the city of Santa Fe. As far as we know, none of the 53 CHART recommendations has been implemented.

Every day that goes by is lost, precious time that could be used to engage the residents of Santa Fe in the process of addressing its divisions and working toward resolutions and community healing.

Recent, contentious dialogues regarding the Fiesta Court visiting the Santa Fe Public Schools and the toppling of the Kit Carson monument reveal a desperate need for the implementation of the CHART recommendations. They address, in depth, the historical and cultural factors that led to current controversies and provide steps toward acknowledgment of the problems, public engagement and dialogue, including a path toward reconciliation.

Jenice Gharib and Valerie Martinez were the co-directors of the CHART project.

Recommended for you