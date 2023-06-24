Don’t be misled by Avangrid’s and Public Service Company of New Mexico’s messengers’ continuing personal attacks on Mariel Nanasi and nonprofit New Energy Economy due to their criticism of those companies’ proposed merger. The merger was unanimously rejected last year by the Public Regulation Commission based on its hearing examiner’s recommendation and evidence presented in that commission case.

One of the things I learned early during my 45 years practicing law is that, when a party in a contested court or commission case resorts to attacking opposing counsel personally rather than addressing their arguments, it’s a sure sign they lack the evidence and law to support their position.

The latest disparagement of Nanasi and New Energy Economy by surrogates in support of the proposed merger comes from Mary Cooley (“Avangrid would be a good partner for New Mexico,” My View, June 11). She asserts that she’s “shocked” at Nanasi’s and New Energey Economy’s “allegations” and that “the noise Nanasi throws at the merger is just that … a smoke screen, designed to obfuscate and cause confusion.”

Bruce Throne practiced law in Santa Fe for 45 years and participated in many cases over 40 years before the Public Regulation Commission and its predecessor agencies before retiring in 2021.

Recommended for you