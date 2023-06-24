Don’t be misled by Avangrid’s and Public Service Company of New Mexico’s messengers’ continuing personal attacks on Mariel Nanasi and nonprofit New Energy Economy due to their criticism of those companies’ proposed merger. The merger was unanimously rejected last year by the Public Regulation Commission based on its hearing examiner’s recommendation and evidence presented in that commission case.
One of the things I learned early during my 45 years practicing law is that, when a party in a contested court or commission case resorts to attacking opposing counsel personally rather than addressing their arguments, it’s a sure sign they lack the evidence and law to support their position.
The latest disparagement of Nanasi and New Energy Economy by surrogates in support of the proposed merger comes from Mary Cooley (“Avangrid would be a good partner for New Mexico,” My View, June 11). She asserts that she’s “shocked” at Nanasi’s and New Energey Economy’s “allegations” and that “the noise Nanasi throws at the merger is just that … a smoke screen, designed to obfuscate and cause confusion.”
Cooley delivered her “shocked” view after Nanasi and New Energy Economy successfully opposed the failed attempt by Avangrid, PNM and the PRC to persuade our Supreme Court to return a pending appeal of the merger rejection to two of the governor’s hand-picked new commissioners. The third commissioner, Pat O’Connell, has properly recused himself because he previously testified in favor of the merger. The commissioners and the PRC General Counsel’s Office engaged in unlawful ex parte (private) communications with those companies’ attorneys to develop and pursue that poorly disguised “settlement” procedure, contrary to the PRC procedural rules.
I participated as legal counsel for an interested party in that merger case and saw the evidence presented to the PRC. Cooley did not.
Talk about “noise” and obfuscation: Cooley’s attacks are plainly designed to distract the public from the substantial evidentiary basis the PRC cited in rejecting the merger as proposed. Her piece showed little familiarity with the factual evidence presented to the PRC supporting its decision. That evidence also was relied on by experienced hearing examiner Ashley Schannauer, who conducted the lengthy hearings and addressed it in his recommended decision to that body. I participated in many PRC cases where PNM’s claims were disputed and Schannauer’s recommendations to the commissioners supported PNM’s positions. Schannauer certainly had no prior record of anti-PNM or Avangrid bias that Avangrid or PNM could point to.
Cooley touts Avangrid as “a great organization, with a deep commitment to ethics.” Isn’t it about time for Avangrid (and PNM) to demonstrate that by playing by the same procedural rules that apply to all other parties that participate in the Public Regulation Commission’s quasi-judicial proceedings?
Bruce Throne practiced law in Santa Fe for 45 years and participated in many cases over 40 years before the Public Regulation Commission and its predecessor agencies before retiring in 2021.