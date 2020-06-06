“Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play.”
— Joseph Goebbels
When I was young, my father would speak of the misinformation campaign of Joseph Goebbels. Goebbels was minister of propaganda for the Nazi German government of the Third Reich.
Goebbels believed that with “sufficient repetition” people would believe that “… a square is in fact a circle.”
During World War II, Goebbels was able to get German citizens to believe their cause was right and just. His Nazi propaganda machine kept repeating lies and innuendos again and again. The general public repeated the lies until they became common and accepted as the truth.
Which brings me to Twitter. Until now, Twitter has had a policy of not contradicting messages put up by government officials. However, on May 26, they tagged one of President Donald Trump’s tweets. According to BBC.com, Twitter put a warning label in Trump’s post and linked to a page that described Trump’s claims as “unsubstantiated.” Trump’s tweet (one of many) claimed that allowing people to absentee vote will lead to voter fraud. Never mind that this assertion has been repeatedly disproved.
Why, after years of Trump’s use of Twitter to get his inaccurate messages out to the public, did Twitter contradict Trump now?
The story goes back to Joe Scarborough, a former Florida congressman. During the 2016 election, Scarborough hosted Trump several times on his MSNBC show, Morning Joe. In 2017, the two had a falling out and Trump has found a way to get revenge.
Apparently in 2001, when Scarborough was a U.S. representative, one of his employees fell, hit her head and died in Scarborough’s offices. Although the woman’s autopsy discovered she had died as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition, Trump continuously takes to Twitter to accuse Scarborough of murder. On May 21, in a poignant letter, the woman’s widower, Timothy J. Klausutis, asked Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to remove Trump’s tweets. He said he feels obliged to protect his wife’s memory amid “… a constant barrage of falsehoods, half-truths, innuendo and conspiracy theories since the day she died.” He continued, “My request is simple: Please delete these tweets.”
Despite Klausutis’ pleas, Twitter did nothing about these cruel tweets. Emboldened, Trump again tweeted yet that Scarborough should be investigated for murder. Apparently that was the last straw for Twitter. So now they are (sort of) contradicting Trump on his inaccurate and inflammatory tweets about absentee voting.
Why would our president knowingly spread lies? He’s employing a tried-and-true tactic: Create a diversion over there, so people won’t see the mess over here.
The number of deaths in the U.S. due to COVID-19 has now surpassed 100,000. That’s something no president would want his public to squarely face. Trump is trying to divert our attention from his administration’s woeful “handling” of the coronavirus pandemic to false debates about voter interference and his right to free speech.
Ironically, Trump has just signed an executive order directing “… several parts of the federal government to examine the conduct of internet companies with an eye toward further restrictions.”
Fortunately, a 1996 law passed by Congress makes internet platforms immune from executive orders. In addition, the First Amendment protects Twitter’s own comments that there are additional facts people should consider. However, we must push back against Trump’s blatant efforts to limit the public’s access to free and fair information — about voting, about health care and about constitutional protections. Don’t let Trump convince us that a square is, in fact, a circle.
