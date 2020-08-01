President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign theme is “Keep America Great.” As a former advertising executive, I think his real campaign is “Keep America Angry.” Anger seems to be everywhere we look in our society, and it’s destroying us, individually and as a country.
I’ll start with the most absurd anger. Some people are angry because they believe having to wear a mask to protect others from the coronavirus infringes on their personal liberty. It makes me wonder if they think it’s an infringement on their personal liberty to have to wear clothes. It’s a toss-up, but I’d probably feel safer right now next to a naked person than one without a mask. Or what about driving on the right side of the road? Maybe everyone who is left-handed would prefer to drive on the left side.
Others are angry at immigrants, but is anyone angry at the companies that hire and often exploit them? I suppose not as long as it keeps the price of meat down. Some people are angry at Protestants or Catholics or Jews or Muslims or all of them. And I’m sure there are plenty of Americans who are angry at atheists, but they don’t have any churches, mosques or synagogues to burn down. And sadly, there has never been a shortage of anger at anyone whose skin is not white. That should be in the previous paragraph on “the absurd.”
Democrats and Republicans are angry at one another. Poor Mitch McConnell has been angry so long he has a permanent scowl on his face. But now Republicans are angry at one another (see Texas). If Gov. Greg Abbott had only listened to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and let all of the elderly and vulnerable sacrifice themselves and die of the coronavirus, Texas would not be in the predicament it’s in right now.
Angry people are buying guns in record numbers. Who do they want to shoot? What about those people with college degrees? That is except Trump and his devotees. But then if we believe Mary Trump, the president’s degree is suspect because he may have bought his way into college. Even health care workers who risk their own lives to treat COVID-19 patients haven’t escaped the ire of those who want to keep America angry.
I have to admit that I am angry, too. I am angry at anyone who can possibly think that Trump’s America is “greater” today than it was four years ago. I experienced the turbulent ’60s and the tragedy of the Vietnam War, and I have never seen the United States fall so low. I cannot imagine the tragedy of four more years like the last.
