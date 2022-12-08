We appreciate the opportunity to clarify a few issues related to the proposed rescission of the Statewide Non-Mandatory Teleworking Policy and respond to an editorial (“Focus on getting the job done — not where it happens,” Our View, Dec. 6).

In March 2020, state employees were sent home under mandatory teleworking orders, just like the rest of the country. As soon as plans were made for a safe return to the office, many essential employees were called back almost immediately.

In June 2021, the mandatory telework orders were lifted, and the current nonmandatory telework policy was put in place. This policy was bargained with the unions and was not in response to COVID-19. In fact, the policy states in its opening paragraphs, “This policy shall not govern telework arrangements under emergency conditions” and that “Telework is a work alternative that may be appropriate for some employees and some jobs.”

Megan Green is executive vice president of Communications Workers of America, Local 7076.

