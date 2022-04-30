As oil companies, executives and shareholders rake in profits, I’m tired of hearing oil and gas industry talking heads use Putin’s senseless war in Ukraine as an excuse to further their drilling agenda. The reality is these large multinational companies are thriving while hardworking New Mexicans are experiencing pain at the pump and our climate bears the burden of more drilling.
Gas prices are high while oil production in New Mexico is at record levels. Drilling more will not bring down the cost of gas, not when OPEC and global oligarchs control the oil markets. The only solution is to double down on a transition to clean energy and economic diversification for our state. As long as we depend on fossil fuels, we depend on the whims of a volatile and unpredictable international market that benefits big oil companies and dictators at the expense of New Mexicans.
In the midst of our worsening drought (actually, “aridification” seems to be the new reality) and as some of our local leaders take modest steps to diversify away from oil and gas, we need to maintain and strengthen safeguards to protect our clean air and water as long as the Permian oil rigs still gush. Industry efforts to weaken clean energy policies and to seek exemptions from environmental safeguards are just distractions while their stock prices surge.
Here’s a reality check: The oil and gas industry has everything it needs to produce more oil right now — like thousands of permits just sitting idle and stockpiled. A recent survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found that 59 percent of oil executives pointed to investor pressure as the main reason they are restraining production growth, while only 6 percent of these executives pointed to “government regulations.”
On one hand, companies are assuring investors they are “disciplined” and favoring shareholder dividends over investing in more production. At the same time, the drill-more faction in New Mexico shamelessly attempts to blame gas prices on not-enough production due to commonsense environmental and climate measures. Meanwhile, Big Oil CEOs recently admitted before Congress that prices of oil and refined products such as gasoline are driven by global commodity markets. It’s enough to make your head spin. We as a state need to reject the tired “drill baby drill” arguments of the past and prioritize stable, clean and renewable energy development for our future.
Fortunately, there are forward-thinking communities in New Mexico making this happen. Take the Kit Carson Electric Cooperative, for example, which recently announced many homeowners and businesses in Taos County will see a 20 percent to 25 percent reduction in their electricity bills thanks to investments in solar energy infrastructure. The oil and gas industry loves to vilify solar, but the reality is that renewable energy is becoming cheaper and more dependable than the oil and gas roller coaster it would have us ride every year.
As Jim Peach, professor of economics at New Mexico State University, has said, “Like it or not, we’re at the tail end of the fossil fuel age.” Our state’s revenue, investment and economic development strategies must transition away from oil and gas to a more sustainable, healthy and prosperous clean energy future. That will improve the long-term health of New Mexicans’ pocketbooks and our state budget while protecting our climate. Let’s get going.