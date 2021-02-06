In December, the Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the dangers of aging flood control dams ("Experts warn New Mexico dams are 'time bombs'," Dec. 5). The Army Corps of Engineers has said “some 200 dams in New Mexico are rated to be in poor condition.” According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, these dams "are a disaster waiting to happen.”
I want to focus specifically on the very dangerous situation along N.M. 76, where one of the seven dams sponsored by the Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil and Water Conservation District is in imminent danger of failing. It could cause an estimated loss of life that I believe could make it the second-worst dam-related flood in U.S. history, second only to the 1889 Johnstown Flood that killed more than 2,000 people.
The reasons for the problem include the age of the dam — 58 years old (eight years beyond its intended design life) — and the fact that the watershed has one of the highest sedimentation rates in the U.S. The sedimentation rate (which is related to erosion in the very large basin that drains into this dam) determines the rapidity of the decline in the temporary storage space of this dam as it fills with sediment. For all practical purposes, the volume of sediment that has accrued behind the Cañada Ancha Floodwater Retarding Structure cannot be removed with the type of equipment and funding available to a conservation district.
This dam no longer can survive a 100-year storm. Should the earthen emergency spillway (which meets the specs for a dam designed to protect farmland that has now become suburbs) become active during a future 100-year event, the spillway would likely fail, and peoples’ lives, residences and businesses would be at great risk along the Rio Santa Cruz corridor.
Both Rio Arriba County and Santa Fe County have passed resolutions in 2017 regarding the situation, requesting funding and assistance to repair the structure. These resolutions can be found on the websites of both counties and on our district’s web page: sites.google.com/site/santafepojoaqueswcd/documents.
The good news is that the environmental study and the conceptual design of a rehabilitated Cañada Ancha dam has been completed after more than a decade of concentrated effort by the Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil and Water Conservation District and others. The subsequent rehabilitated dam will be far superior to the original dam.
The district has been informed that the detailed design has been contracted out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, which originally built this dam. This is the federal agency that regulates this kind of dam (we are also regulated by the Office of the State Engineer). This suggests that work to restore this dam may start fairly soon.
Assuming the conservation service approves funding the rehabilitation activity, the Santa Fe-Pojoaque Soil and Water Conservation District will be responsible for one-third of the cost, and although we do not yet have a final estimate, it is likely to be in the $5 million to $6 million range. The district is hopeful the New Mexico Legislature will approve that sum of money as part of its capital outlay process. Time is of the essence.
