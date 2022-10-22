Nonresidents received over 35 percent of the elk licenses issued in New Mexico last year. The New Mexico Wildlife Federation wants to see state lawmakers act to bring more hunting opportunities back to state residents.
In giving so many elk licenses to nonresidents, New Mexico is far out of step with other states in the West. For example, states including Arizona and Montana limit nonresidents to no more than 10 percent of total elk licenses.
Around the state, New Mexicans are seeing their family hunting traditions fading out. As many people go years without drawing elk licenses, they no longer get together with friends and family at elk camp. They don’t pass along knowledge and traditions to their kids. They don’t bring home meat for the winter.
The New Mexico Wildlife Federation and the New Mexico Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers recently released a report that reveals for the first time exactly how many elk licenses go to nonresidents. The report also shows clearly it’s time for our state to reform its system of allocating elk licenses.
New Mexico state law reserves 10 percent of all big-game licenses in the public draw for hunters who contract with a New Mexico outfitter before they apply. No other state in the West provides such a welfare subsidy for its outfitting industry. The report revealed that nearly 90 percent of the set-aside elk licenses issued through New Mexico outfitters last year went to nonresident hunters.
In addition to the outfitter set-aside, state law reserves 6 percent of licenses in the public draw for nonresidents who apply without an outfitter. Taken together, those two set-asides are handing some 15 percent of the public-draw elk licenses to nonresidents.
The New Mexico Legislature should take action in the coming general session to remove the outfitter set-aside provision from state law. It’s unfair to New Mexico resident hunters. Outfitters around the West don’t need public subsidies to thrive.
In addition, the Legislature should act to cap all of New Mexico’s big-game licenses issued through the draw to nonresidents at 10 percent. Those are the odds New Mexicans face when they apply to hunt in other states, and it’s time our lawmakers stood up for our state residents.
Reforming New Mexico’s unfair distribution of hunting licenses doesn’t stop there. Of the 36,162 total elk licenses the state issued last year, the recent report shows 13,803 went straight to private landowners under a State Game Commission program called EPLUS (Elk Private Land Use System).
Under EPLUS, the state game department assesses private properties and allocates licenses directly to landowners based on their property’s size and suitability as elk habitat. The landowners are free to sell the licenses to the highest bidder.
The report found 75 percent of all EPLUS licenses were sold to nonresidents. For highly desirable bull elk licenses, the figure is closer to 80 percent going to nonresidents.
The State Game Commission stubbornly has refused to consider changing the EPLUS rule despite recommendations from the nonpartisan Legislative Finance Committee to reform the system. It’s time for the commission to undertake a full, public review of EPLUS with an eye toward providing more public hunting opportunities.
The Legislature also must act to repeal the depredation law that allows landowners to shoot elk and other wildlife they say threaten their crops or other private property. Many landowners have threatened to extirpate elk on their property under this law if the state moves to take away the elk licenses they receive under EPLUS.
Overall, it’s time for New Mexico to reform its system of allocating elk licenses. Our state is an outlier among states in the West in allowing monied interests to privatize the public’s wildlife. Wealthy, nonresident hunters come to New Mexico and pay to hunt elk every year while our own residents commonly go years without drawing a license.
The New Mexico Wildlife Federation encourages all New Mexicans to contact their local state senator and state representative and express support for reforming elk hunting in our state. Learn more about the issue at takebackyourelk.com.
Jesse Deubel is executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation.