Nonresidents received over 35 percent of the elk licenses issued in New Mexico last year. The New Mexico Wildlife Federation wants to see state lawmakers act to bring more hunting opportunities back to state residents.

In giving so many elk licenses to nonresidents, New Mexico is far out of step with other states in the West. For example, states including Arizona and Montana limit nonresidents to no more than 10 percent of total elk licenses.

Around the state, New Mexicans are seeing their family hunting traditions fading out. As many people go years without drawing elk licenses, they no longer get together with friends and family at elk camp. They don’t pass along knowledge and traditions to their kids. They don’t bring home meat for the winter.

Jesse Deubel is executive director of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation.

