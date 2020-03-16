Methane is the second largest source of global warming after carbon dioxide. Far more potent as a heat-trapping gas than carbon dioxide, methane emissions have increased 150 percent in the past three centuries, since humans began burning fossil fuels in earnest.
Miles-deep ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica contain ancient air bubbles. Scientists measured ice cores at different depths (ages). They established a baseline of annual natural methane emissions to compare with the total annual emissions since human burning of fossil fuels accelerated.
Benjamin Hmiel, professor of earth and environmental science at the University of Rochester, and his colleagues, discovered that far more methane emissions from burning fossil fuels have occurred during the industrial era than previously estimated.
Each unit of methane emission traps 30 times more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, molecule by molecule — about 28-30 metric tons per year from human sources. However, this provides a greater opportunity to mitigate more of one major cause of an unlivable, hotter Earth.
The good news is that because all the methane emissions produced by burning fossil fuels are human-caused, humans can make a big difference in the total damage by methane emissions in the little time we have left to mitigate carbon-caused planetary heating.
Another study, just reported in Science Magazine, found that post-“Little Ice Age” warming had released “minimal” methane, suggesting that scientists might be overestimating methane release from tundra this time around. That is hopeful, since we can no longer do anything about it. But that was a regional event compared to global heating today.
To conclude that reducing human-caused methane emissions is any less urgent would be very bad news for life on Earth. The good news, of course, has a catch. Humans can dramatically reduce human-caused methane emissions, but to do so we must radically change a boatload of both individual behaviors and institutional practices and structures. Political leaders, corporate elites and economists defend their denial and diversions by all sorts of obfuscations and claims about “free-market solutions” that clearly cannot achieve such pressing goals. Too many people in power fail to take any serious action to reduce carbon emissions, which just continue to grow. New Mexico, for example, finds itself in a very difficult situation.
Former Gov. Susana Martinez was blatantly in the pockets of the oil and gas industries and did her best to rein in environmental regulations. Environmentalists hoped for a better deal from the more kindhearted Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. However, she seems to be cozying up to the oil and gas interests, as the desperately needed state revenue from that industry rolls in from the fracking boom.
Fracking natural gas, unfortunately, causes just as much environmental damage as coal, when you factor in all the pollution including methane emissions and the toxic contamination of water tables. Methane released from melting Arctic and Siberian tundra may have crossed tipping points, too far along to stop.
As a self-amplifying feedback loop, released methane heats the atmosphere, which in turn causes more melting. The only chance to mitigate methane emissions now is to reduce the emissions we can control, if only we can overcome the politics of the terminal, fossil-fueled, endless-growth economy on a finite planet, Gaia. New Mexico needs a new sustainable path to solvency.
