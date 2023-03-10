Film incentives have successfully brought enormous economic opportunities and benefits to parts of our state. Motion picture productions bring in vast amounts of money from outside of New Mexico and provide direct economic impact to the communities they are filmed in, by employing hundreds of New Mexicans at above-average wages and boosting the economy with spending at local businesses.

Unfortunately, most communities in New Mexico do not receive the benefits of film economic development because the state has created a film incentive system that largely only benefits one part of the state.

In 2013 film industry insiders created a film incentive structure in New Mexico designed to drive film business to Albuquerque and Santa Fe. With the passage of the “Breaking Bad” film incentive bill in the 2013 session, the New Mexico legislature put into law two provisions that have had the dramatic effects of keeping 95% of the state's film business in a 60-mile zone around Albuquerque and Santa Fe. The new incentives passed that session gave film productions an extra rebate if they used a “qualified production facility,” aka a film studio, and an additional incentive for the making of a tv series. Because film studios, created with over forty million dollars of state LEDA funds to date, only existed in Albuquerque and Santa Fe at that time, these new incentives all but ensured that most incoming film business would choose to use those facilities and film in those cities.