On Sept. 11, 2022, we received the worst news a parent can get. Police officers show up in the morning at your home and inform you that your 26-year-old son was killed the night before. We later learned the car he was a passenger in was rear-ended by a driver who was under the influence and traveling on the highway at a speed of 110 mph. The world we knew up to that point is forever changed. The incredible, intelligent, funny, compassionate, loving individual that we raised is gone from this Earth in a split second. We will no longer see him, hold him, tell him we love him, bandage his injuries or tell him goodbye. His incredible life and very promising future is over.
Yet another legislative session went by in 2023, and the governor and Legislature failed to set partisan politics aside to address the need for dedicated appropriations and pass laws to address the alcohol problem in this state. As a parent, I am angered and appalled at the lackadaisical approach the governor and Legislature continue to take toward solving the alcohol misuse problem in this state. It appears there is a feeling of, “We can just start to address or fix the issue during next year’s legislative session.” For our son, Christopher, next year is too late.
First came a miscalculation of the alcohol tax, then legislation passed — but with a scant tax increase — and finally, the governor’s veto of even a small hike. The veto of the increase to the state alcohol excise tax would have generated $10 million.
Yes, that amount was substantially less than originally proposed. Maybe some of those vetoed dollars could have gone toward adequately funding the Office of the Medical Investigator to clear the backlog of toxicology reports waiting to be processed. How many repeat offenders are out there because the toxicology reports aren’t being processed?
Alcohol killed 2,274 New Mexicans in 2021. Each of these individuals had a name, a life and a family that loved them. Our son, Christopher, will be included in the numbers for 2022.
The governor and Legislature must start to do the right thing for this state and for the families who have been and will be affected by drivers who are under the influence. I hope that before they accept contributions from the next alcohol industry lobbyist, lawmakers think about the next family who is making burial arrangements for their loved one because of a driver who was under the influence.
To me this issue is personal; the governor and the Legislature need to do the right thing now, for no other reason than it is the right thing to do.