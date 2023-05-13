On Sept. 11, 2022, we received the worst news a parent can get. Police officers show up in the morning at your home and inform you that your 26-year-old son was killed the night before. We later learned the car he was a passenger in was rear-ended by a driver who was under the influence and traveling on the highway at a speed of 110 mph. The world we knew up to that point is forever changed. The incredible, intelligent, funny, compassionate, loving individual that we raised is gone from this Earth in a split second. We will no longer see him, hold him, tell him we love him, bandage his injuries or tell him goodbye. His incredible life and very promising future is over.

Yet another legislative session went by in 2023, and the governor and Legislature failed to set partisan politics aside to address the need for dedicated appropriations and pass laws to address the alcohol problem in this state. As a parent, I am angered and appalled at the lackadaisical approach the governor and Legislature continue to take toward solving the alcohol misuse problem in this state. It appears there is a feeling of, “We can just start to address or fix the issue during next year’s legislative session.” For our son, Christopher, next year is too late.

First came a miscalculation of the alcohol tax, then legislation passed — but with a scant tax increase — and finally, the governor’s veto of even a small hike. The veto of the increase to the state alcohol excise tax would have generated $10 million.

Anthony R. Legits is a native Santa Fean.

