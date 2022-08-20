One of the most important yet underreported issues in New Mexico is our state’s poor workforce participation rate.

Currently, New Mexico has plenty of jobs, yet too many New Mexicans remain outside the workforce. Workforce participation in New Mexico first dipped during the global recession of 2008-09, but it took another big dip during the coronavirus pandemic and unlike most of our neighboring states, it has not recovered.

Our governor’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns played a role in pushing New Mexico’s workforce participation rate downward. In January 2020, the workforce participation rate in New Mexico was 58.7 percent. That rate dropped to just 54.4 percent by April. Just over two years later, the workforce participation rate still sits nearly 2 percent below where it was before the pandemic at 56.9 percent.

Brendyn Toersbijns is a policy analyst with New Mexico’s Rio Grande Foundation. The Rio Grande Foundation is an independent, nonpartisan, tax-exempt research and educational organization dedicated to promoting prosperity for New Mexico based on principles of limited government, economic freedom and individual responsibility.

