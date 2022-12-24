There’s been lots of news lately about the state’s budget surplus — a surplus that presents a great opportunity for New Mexico to make some key investments in our people and in the programs that matter most to their well-being.

What’s gotten less attention is that the surplus also highlights some fundamental issues with where the state gets money to fund crucial programs and offers some warnings — and some important opportunities — for how New Mexico could and should move forward. A new study from national finance firm PFM presented to the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee this week explored these issues.

Covered prominently in the presentation is the fact that the state’s dependence on revenue from oil and gas, which are subject to volatile market price fluctuations, makes planning for the fiscal future incredibly difficult to accurately do. Because of this over-reliance on a boom-to-bust industry, New Mexico suffers from a structural deficit — a difference between reliable, recurring revenue and necessary, recurring spending that persists over time.

Amber Wallin is executive director of New Mexico Voices for Children.

