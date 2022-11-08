The availability of hundreds of millions of surplus state dollars next year coupled with literally billions in federal funds headed to New Mexico over the next five years means New Mexico has unprecedented opportunity to address its infrastructure needs. We could ensure every New Mexican has access to clean drinking water. We could fix roads and hospitals. We could give our kids safe outdoor places to play and our seniors safe indoor spaces to spend their days. Carefully planned use of those dollars could transform our communities.

But careful planning is the linchpin. For decades, New Mexico has struggled to adopt a system for distributing capital outlay that works for New Mexicans, that puts the dollars where they’re needed most and actually improves lives. Instead, we have a system in which, routinely, hundreds of millions of dollars — and sometimes billions — intended for infrastructure sits idle for years, sometimes because the project was underfunded, sometimes because the project was a low priority for the community it was intended to serve, sometimes for other reasons.

My interest in improving the capital outlay process goes back to my first legislative session in 1991. Recognizing the need for long-term care for those who can’t afford it, I sought, and the Legislature approved, $800,000 to build the Meadows nursing home at the Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas. That money was never spent and went back to the state. It was only this year — more than 30 years later — that, with new money and not a small amount of tenacity and persistence, a downsized version of the project was completed.

State Sen. Pete Campos is a Democrat from Las Vegas who holds a doctorate in educational leadership and a master’s in guidance and counseling. He has represented Northern New Mexico’s District 8 in the Senate since 1991 and been a member of the Senate Finance Committee since 1997.

