It is now time for the citizens of New Mexico to hold our beloved state responsible for lives taken by a mass shooter. I refer to a shooting in Farmington on Monday by an armed man only 18 years old. The police have informed us he fired randomly, killing three women he probably had never met.

We all know the reason this man was able to walk along a public road toting lethal killing machines was that the Constitution of the United States reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

This man, then, was a militiaman not following regulations. In fact, on research, we will learn that the state of New Mexico allowed him to have his militia weapons without ever attending a militia training course, participating in militia weekend activities, wearing a militia uniform, responding to emergencies in the state, or even so much as studying the rules and regulations of our well-regulated militia. The state made no effort to train him, to explain the regulations to him, or to put him under the direction of a commanding officer.

Eric Carl Wolf has lived in New Mexico for over 40 years. He has worked in health care, in education and in state government. He has published several novels.

Recommended for you