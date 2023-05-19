It is now time for the citizens of New Mexico to hold our beloved state responsible for lives taken by a mass shooter. I refer to a shooting in Farmington on Monday by an armed man only 18 years old. The police have informed us he fired randomly, killing three women he probably had never met.
We all know the reason this man was able to walk along a public road toting lethal killing machines was that the Constitution of the United States reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
This man, then, was a militiaman not following regulations. In fact, on research, we will learn that the state of New Mexico allowed him to have his militia weapons without ever attending a militia training course, participating in militia weekend activities, wearing a militia uniform, responding to emergencies in the state, or even so much as studying the rules and regulations of our well-regulated militia. The state made no effort to train him, to explain the regulations to him, or to put him under the direction of a commanding officer.
This militiaman was completely unregulated because the state of New Mexico has failed to regulate its militias. Not only the shooter, but the state itself is delinquent in responsibility and has enabled the shooting to take place by failing in its duty to regulate the militia. Not only the shooter, but thousands of other New Mexicans have never been trained or performed their duties as militiamen and women, yet they carry their weapons. This must be corrected.
I also note that the above language of the Constitution refers to our security and to “a free State.” We are neither secure nor free, neither by day nor night, neither at home nor about.
I do not, of course, single out the state of New Mexico, for it is no different than the other 49 states. I am, however, a citizen of the state of New Mexico; I am aggrieved by the loss of my fellow citizens, and I am in danger due to the state’s failure to regulate our militia well.
It is time for all citizens as an aggrieved class to file suit against our state for allowing the injury we suffered in Farmington this week and for consistently failing over many years to regulate our militia well. As citizens, in fact, it is our duty to see that our state regulates our militia and prevents unregulated militiamen from ever again walking down a street and massacring citizens. We have tolerated our state’s failure to meet its responsibility for too long.
I also call upon the citizens of the other 49 states to file suits if they feel aggrieved over the failures of their states to regulate their militias, resulting in random deaths and injuries to many, many citizens.
Eric Carl Wolf has lived in New Mexico for over 40 years. He has worked in health care, in education and in state government. He has published several novels.