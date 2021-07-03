Of the many harsh realities this past year brought to light, one of the most alarming came from the disproportionate rates of COVID-19 infection and death among our state’s tribal communities. Not coincidentally, those same communities are ones where decades of underinvestment have left them without what most of us would consider the basic services for living: water, power, health access and, today, internet connectivity.
But generations of underinvestment are no longer the destiny of the future. This month, we announced that more than $26 million in state funding was awarded to 17 infrastructure projects across nine tribal communities by the state’s Tribal Infrastructure Board.
For communities such as Santo Domingo, building a new wastewater treatment plant, and Santa Ana, designing an arsenic removal system for a drinking water well, these investments are literally lifelines for their members .
More encouraging, however, for those who have waited years for good projects to be vetted, is news that under Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s leadership, the state’s investment this year set a new record for tribal infrastructure, adding to the more than $240 million for critical infrastructure to bring running water, electricity and broadband to tribal communities throughout New Mexico, orders of magnitude more than any prior state administration.
In announcing these latest awards, the governor told tribal communities that we look for opportunities to build and rebuild communities, and we get the job done, no matter what has or hasn’t been done in the past. And we mean it.
A recent legislative report was critical of the slow pace and phased approach to building these critical projects. We agree more must be done to provide funding sooner to help communities leverage tribal and federal dollars to match our own. Last year, 55 project proposals were received but only 14 could be funded.
We could never have predicted last year’s pandemic, but we can rebuild stronger and better to give our tribal citizens the opportunity to become more resilient from whatever challenges the future sends our way. That means listening to local tribal governments, honoring their self-governance decisions about what priorities are most critical, and investing in those projects they need most to build a stronger, healthier future.
In spite of the challenges of the past, we are working together with legislators, tribal leaders and state government to invest in critical needs for some of our most important communities.
Lynn Trujillo is the Cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.