COVID-19 has created a crisis that has caused many New Mexicans to fear for their health and economic security. That is why, working with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance is doing everything in its power to provide relief and protection to New Mexico’s families, workers and businesses.
Because of our staff's actions, New Mexicans with private insurance regulated by OSI cannot be charged for testing or treatment of COVID-19 by the provider or their insurance company. We have also urged self-insured plan administrators to avoid testing or treatment charges.
We’ve also taken steps to keep New Mexicans from losing their health insurance because they can’t afford the premium. We’ve asked all insurance companies to suspend cancellations and nonrenewals during this emergency, or at a minimum, provide extended grace periods for premium payments.
If you don’t have health insurance, sign up today. It may be more affordable than you think:
- No-cost Medicaid coverage is available for low-income New Mexicans at yes.state.nm.us or 855-637-6574.
- If your income is too high for Medicaid, most people can get discounted private health insurance through the state’s health insurance marketplace, beWellnm. You can sign up at bewellnm.com or 833-862-3935 within 60 days of losing your health insurance. Call beWellnm if you have experienced a significant loss of income to see if you qualify for coverage discounts. Native Americans can enroll anytime.
- If you don’t qualify for either of those programs, you can sign up for coverage through the New Mexico Medicaid Insurance Pool at nmmip.org or 844-728-7896.
Our goal is to be sure as many New Mexicans as possible are tested for COVID-19, and if they test positive, they have access to treatment without cost barriers.
Our health care system is under significant strain from the pandemic, so our order also requires insurance plans cover out-of-network services and facilities. We have exercised our authority to make sure COVID-19 patients are protected from surprise billing. We also want you to be able to access health care without leaving home, so insurers must reimburse health care providers for telemedicine and telehealth services — including behavioral and mental health services — just as they would pay for regular office visits.
To help New Mexicans navigate health insurance issues during this crisis, on May 1 the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance launched a COVID-19 Health Insurance Call Center. Call us at 833-415-0566 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for help with insurance issues and reliable information about signing up for coverage.
While health is our top concern, OSI also has ordered auto insurance companies to reduce premiums since New Mexico drivers are not driving as much. Insurers that cover businesses impacted by the pandemic are to make adjustments and reduce premiums appropriately given the new business realities.
New Mexico is resilient, and OSI is doing its part to make sure we get through this crisis together. Call us toll free at 833-415-0566 if you need assistance on a COVID-19 or health insurance matter.
