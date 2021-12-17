This summer and fall, we spent many hours talking with families in our communities, learning about struggles families are facing and discussing what legislators like us could do to help.
The holiday season spotlights a time of particular need for many of these hardworking families and communities in Northern New Mexico. From lack of access to clean water and high-speed broadband, inability to put food on the table for their families or to stay warm with a roof over their head as the temperatures drop, too many of our friends and neighbors are struggling. These are challenges no one should have to face. We can and absolutely must address such glaring needs in our communities, and we are proud to report House Democrats have delivered during this special legislative session.
During the session, our chamber has fought for and passed legislation delivering nearly half a billion dollars in federal stimulus funds to stand-alone and shovel-ready projects to help aid a strong coronavirus pandemic recovery and deliver much-needed resources. This legislation with bipartisan support will get federal dollars working for Northern New Mexicans right away. It includes $123 million to get high-speed broadband internet to the most remote corners of our region, $25 million for housing assistance and $5 million to support food banks, such as The Food Depot, in our community and all over the state.
It invests hundreds of millions more to create good-paying, family-supporting jobs and to improve our roads and infrastructure. It delivers roughly
$50 million to improve our state parks and trails to better conserve our beautiful lands, water and precious natural resources, and it helps address New Mexico’s nurse shortage crisis by supporting aspiring nurses who are on the front lines of this pandemic caring for our loved ones. Simply put, this bill helps uplift our most underrepresented communities. It is nothing short of transformational. And next session we’ll be looking to appropriate roughly half a billion more to meet the needs of our hardworking families.
Our work in this special session has also included House passage of legislation to ensure medical providers in Northern New Mexico can keep their doors open and provide the vital health care services we and our neighbors need and deserve. We’ve also had passionate debates and come to agreements on updated maps for our Congressional, State House and Public Education Commission districts that best represent the population changes, demographic realities and vast diversity of Northern New Mexico today.
We got feedback from thousands of New Mexicans, including our Hispanic and Native communities, and built upon the framework of the independent, nonpartisan Citizen Redistricting Committee to produce districts that are truly representative of our unique communities. In short, the maps passed by the House tell a story of correcting injustices and ensuring every single vote truly matters.
As your State Representatives for Districts 41, 45, 46 and 48, we represent both urban and rural interests, including parts of the city of Santa Fe; Taos and Rio Arriba Counties; and several of the area’s sovereign pueblos. It has been our pleasure to put in this hard work and deliver on outstanding needs as we approach the holidays. While we’re all certainly eager to begin our celebrations and reflections this time of year, we understand that it is our duty and privilege to represent the people of our districts and to deliver on our promises. We and our House Democratic colleagues are first and foremost committed to serving the constituents who elected us and will not stop until our work is done.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.