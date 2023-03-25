The termination of Eric Blinman, longtime director of the New Mexico’s Office of Archaeological Studies, by Secretary of Cultural Affairs Debra Garcia y Griego has generated a raft of protests from around the state.

Letters and calls have come in from current and former department employees, from board and foundation members, and from donors and volunteers who actively support the department’s missions. I can’t comment on the specific concerns expressed by critics of the decision because I have no firsthand knowledge of Garcia y Griego’s management style (although the fact that she didn’t have the decency to fire a division director to his face, but sent her deputy to do it, speaks volumes).

I am appalled, however, that a museum professional who has worked under half a dozen department secretaries during 34 years of service to the state was terminated without a hearing.

John Ware is a former director of the Laboratory of Anthropology and founding director of the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe.