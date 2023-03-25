The termination of Eric Blinman, longtime director of the New Mexico’s Office of Archaeological Studies, by Secretary of Cultural Affairs Debra Garcia y Griego has generated a raft of protests from around the state.
Letters and calls have come in from current and former department employees, from board and foundation members, and from donors and volunteers who actively support the department’s missions. I can’t comment on the specific concerns expressed by critics of the decision because I have no firsthand knowledge of Garcia y Griego’s management style (although the fact that she didn’t have the decency to fire a division director to his face, but sent her deputy to do it, speaks volumes).
I am appalled, however, that a museum professional who has worked under half a dozen department secretaries during 34 years of service to the state was terminated without a hearing.
The word “museum” conjures up images of beautiful buildings housing priceless objects, but one of a museum’s most important assets are people, not things. Because no two museum collections are identical, all museums are in a sense unique, and the curators, researchers, conservators, etc., who work to acquire, study, interpret, and conserve the museums’ collections have unique knowledge that cannot be easily replicated.
As a former director of the Laboratory of Anthropology and Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, I have known Blinman since his first day on the job and by professional reputation before that. I know how significant the loss of his knowledge and expertise will be for statewide archaeology and historic preservation, as well as the many Native communities that have worked so closely with Blinman’s outreach and education programs.
Due, presumably, to the many letters, phone calls, and several local newspaper articles highlighting community concerns, Garcia y Griego’s Senate confirmation hearing was been postponed and the Legislature’s session is now concluded. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has not, so far, responded to a petition signed by more than 200 New Mexico professionals pleading with her to reconsider her reappointment of Garcia y Griego.
It appears the largest state-run arts and culture organization in the U.S. will be forced to endure another four years of questionable leadership. Who knows how much knowledge and expertise will be lost as leaders like Blinman, who served New Mexico for half a lifetime, are given 24 hours to pack up their offices and turn in their keys?
John Ware is a former director of the Laboratory of Anthropology and founding director of the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture in Santa Fe.