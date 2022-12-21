In the years leading up to the creation of the New Mexico State Ethics Commission, the State Legislature debated its merits numerous times. While garnering support from lawmakers and the public alike, a key argument against the commission was the fear it could become a roving witch hunt, pursuing complaints without a check or balance.
Our group just stopped the State Ethics Commission from doing exactly that, prevailing in state District Court in early December.
One lawmaker we criticized filed an ethics complaint against our group for our post-session advertising, alleging we did not report a lobbying expense, while simultaneously alleging we conducted a political independent expenditure (one can’t fit both categories at the same time). After several months of back-and-forth, including a denial by the commission to our motion to dismiss the complaint, it finally ruled both allegations were invalid.
We were, of course, happy with the outcome and looked forward to continuing our work to advocate for the policies we believe in and to hold lawmakers to account, without fear of reprisal.
But then, something astonishing occurred. In the same letter in which the ethics commission dismissed all charges against New Mexico Families Forward, the attorney for the ethics commission, Walker Boyd, decided to invent new allegations against us related to our ads during the legislative session. Not only did Boyd fail to follow the proper procedure — new complaints can only be initiated by the State Ethics Commission upon review and a vote by at least five commissioners — but he failed to provide any proof for his new allegations and failed to understand the commission’s jurisdiction only covered “lobbyists” and “lobbyist employers,” and not “lobbying advertising organizations,” of which New Mexico Families Forward is one.
This lack of jurisdiction is what we took to district court and prevailed on, in a decisive decision.
Apparently, our case was not unusual when it comes to Boyd. From recent news stories, it looks as if he did a similar bait-and-switch to Speaker Brian Egolf. In our case, Boyd said if we filed an updated lobbying report, he would consider that when determining voluntary compliance. So we did, even though that lobbying report had nothing to do with the complaint filed against us.
The Speaker stated in a news story, “Mr. Boyd had said my appointment did not appear to be a violation of the Governmental Conduct Act. He asked me to resign as part of a settlement offer. If I agreed to what he proposed by December 1 and I resigned from the committee by December 10, Mr. Boyd said he would seek dismissal of Miguel Garcia’s complaint.”
But it appears Boyd may have gone back on his word, twice. In our case, he used the very report he requested we file to start his witch hunt. In the case of the Speaker, Boyd changed the dismissal to a finding of probable cause with a date with a hearing officer. In our case, we (correctly) raised the lack of jurisdiction matter, after which Boyd’s filings and relief sought became even more aggressive. And when the Speaker refused to sign a settlement agreement he deemed unfair, the news report indicates Boyd rescinded his promise of a dismissal.
New Mexico Families Forward stands in strong support of the need for an ethical government, but the State Ethics Commission and Boyd simply cannot continue conducting seemingly renegade investigations based on a whim and then exhibiting what appears to be petulance when questioned. This demonstrates the very behavior some lawmakers warned the public about. If the State Ethics Commission continues down this path, it could erode the public’s trust in this institution, which could then disincentivize future efforts by the state to ensure those involved in the workings of state government are held to an ethical standard.
Eli Il Yong Lee and Sandra Wechsler are with New Mexico Families Forward.