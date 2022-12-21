In the years leading up to the creation of the New Mexico State Ethics Commission, the State Legislature debated its merits numerous times. While garnering support from lawmakers and the public alike, a key argument against the commission was the fear it could become a roving witch hunt, pursuing complaints without a check or balance.

Our group just stopped the State Ethics Commission from doing exactly that, prevailing in state District Court in early December.

We represent New Mexico Families Forward, a 501©(4) organization that advocates for issues important to New Mexicans such as health care reform, tax policy and voting rights. During the 2021 Legislative Session and its aftermath, we engaged in two sets of advertising: First, during the session, we paid for digital ads urging lawmakers to support pending legislation important to our mission. Second, after the session had concluded, we paid for direct mail and digital ads thanking some lawmakers for their support and criticizing others for their opposition to our legislative priorities.

Eli Il Yong Lee and Sandra Wechsler are with New Mexico Families Forward.

