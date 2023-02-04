For years, climate experts have been warning that our planet is undergoing changes that would make extreme weather events more common — and this past year, New Mexico saw those predictions come true. Extremely dry and windy weather in the spring and early summer created the perfect conditions for what proved to be the worst wildfire season in our state’s modern history. Then, a mere few weeks later, heavier-than-normal monsoon rains dropped nearly 20 inches of rain on parts of the state, flooding areas that had been scorched by the fires.

As our neighbors — many of whom were forced out of their homes for months — continue to recover from this disaster, the Forestry Division of the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department recommends specific actions that could lessen the impact of future extreme weather events on the state’s forests and communities.

These steps include:

Laura McCarthy is the New Mexico state forester.

