The missing Indigenous people movement highlights the high rates of missing people across the country and related challenges with investigation and reporting. This is nothing short of a growing national crisis and an epidemic affecting Indian Country across the nation.
One of the biggest challenges is the lack of communication between state, local, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies, making it difficult even to define the total number of missing Indigenous women, men and LGBTQ two-spirit relatives.
According to the National Crime Information Center, in 2016, there were 5,712 reports of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls, yet only 116 of those cases were logged into the U.S. Department of Justice’s federal missing persons database administered by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Through legislation and then executive order, the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force was created and given the mandate to collaborate with tribal governments, law enforcement agencies and the Department of Justice to improve processes for investigating and reporting cases, as well as supporting families with resources to support the resolution of missing person cases.
The latest data from the NCIC reports as of Feb. 1, New Mexico has 926 active cases of missing people and 20 unidentified cases of missing people reported to that database.
According to the task force’s data collection of missing Indigenous people across the state, Albuquerque, our state’s largest city, had a total of 660 missing Native American cases reported between 2015-19. Of those cases, 287, or 43 percent, represented Native American women, and 373 cases, or 57 percent, represented missing Native American men, which supports the goal of the task force to include men in the focus of the task force’s work.
Our state’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse has worked diligently to improve reporting to the NCIC database, and the national database that serves as a clearinghouse for missing people, unidentified remains and unclaimed remains.
Senate Bill 13 — the Missing in New Mexico Event — is a critical next step to address the high rates of missing persons in our state and is a product of the task force work. This annual event will bring together federal, state, local and tribal agencies to serve as a single stop for families to assist with filing and updating missing person reports, submitting identifying information and DNA records to NamUs, and connecting those families directly with an investigator to discuss their case.
While many other states host similar annual events — Arizona’s event has led to the resolution of nearly three dozen cases since 2015. New Mexico will be the first state to establish an annual event in statute that supports families and elevates the visibility of missing people cases.
Often, solving an open case is just the beginning of the grieving process for families. The Missing in New Mexico Event will aid in the healing process by providing important services, including victim advocacy, access to community support groups, onsite counseling, and connection to traditional healers.
New Mexico is home to 23 nations, tribes and pueblos across a mixture of urban and rural communities. The Missing in New Mexico Event is an opportunity for all New Mexico Native communities to come together to resolve one of the biggest crises facing us all, and I encourage the New Mexico Legislature to decisively support our Indigenous communities by passing SB 13.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.