New Mexico’s rural landscapes, combined with factors of poverty and lack of transportation, have created vast food deserts, areas where residents have minimal access to healthy and affordable food. The U.S. Department of Agriculture counts approximately one-third of New Mexico counties as food deserts, including De Baca, Catron and Harding. This lack of accessible, affordable healthy food, compounded by some of the highest poverty rates in the nation, translates to at least 17% of New Mexicans facing food insecurity.

That’s why I founded a company that provides those in need with food as medicine — or a means to combat and prevent illnesses, as well as increase health. I have shared experiences with the population we serve. Both professionally and when I was a single mother surviving on food stamps, I have seen how access to nutritious food can positively transform health and quality of life.

Positively impacting the lives of New Mexicans, and others we serve who are facing the same challenges I faced 12 short years ago, is what inspires me every day. Providing food security is a key pillar to building a more equitable health system, and FarmboxRx is committed to building a more equitable future.

Ashley Tyrner has gone from being a single mom on food stamps to the founder and CEO of a national brand that aims to break down barriers to health equity through nutrition and health literacy. 

Popular in the Community