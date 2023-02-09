New Mexico’s rural landscapes, combined with factors of poverty and lack of transportation, have created vast food deserts, areas where residents have minimal access to healthy and affordable food. The U.S. Department of Agriculture counts approximately one-third of New Mexico counties as food deserts, including De Baca, Catron and Harding. This lack of accessible, affordable healthy food, compounded by some of the highest poverty rates in the nation, translates to at least 17% of New Mexicans facing food insecurity.
That’s why I founded a company that provides those in need with food as medicine — or a means to combat and prevent illnesses, as well as increase health. I have shared experiences with the population we serve. Both professionally and when I was a single mother surviving on food stamps, I have seen how access to nutritious food can positively transform health and quality of life.
Positively impacting the lives of New Mexicans, and others we serve who are facing the same challenges I faced 12 short years ago, is what inspires me every day. Providing food security is a key pillar to building a more equitable health system, and FarmboxRx is committed to building a more equitable future.
In 2019, New Mexico had the third-highest poverty rate in the nation, with 18.2% of all New Mexicans living below the poverty line, compared to the national rate of 12.3%. Unfortunately, the same study showed New Mexico leads the nation in poverty rates among seniors, with 13.5% of New Mexico seniors living below the poverty line, compared to 9.4% nationally.
Not only are these situations dire for our neighbors, but they can also lead to health complications and disease. Malnutrition can cause serious health issues, including heart disease, cancer, and Type 2 diabetes, among other ailments.
Through my personal and professional experiences, providing nutrition education alongside access to quality, healthy food is a powerful combination for influencing lasting behavioral change. FarmboxRx uses this very logic and focuses on engaging members in preventative health care and nutrition education while providing essential fruits and vegetables via a convenient home delivery model.
As a way to engage Medicare members in their own health outcomes and provide much-needed food security, Molina Healthcare of New Mexico partnered with FarmboxRx to develop an innovative program.
Through their partnership, qualifying Molina members received monthly boxes of fresh produce and health literacy resources developed to inspire members to take a more active role in their own health. The program results indicated that those participating in the program relied on FarmboxRx produce for sustenance and also engaged more in critical preventive care when educated about its importance through FarmboxRx in-box materials.
Results included greater vaccination rates, increased completions of health risk assessments and annual wellness exams, decreased unnecessary emergency room visits and hospitalizations, and increased breast cancer screenings and lab tests for members with diabetes.
While these results are exciting moves in the right direction, there is still work to be done, as New Mexicans are still going hungry.
In the 2023 legislative session, eyes are on elected officials to make vulnerable, food-insecure populations across the state a priority. We encourage our elected officials to dive into these statistics and support programs that elevate healthy outcomes and alleviate food insecurity.
When we work together, we can make drastic, positive changes in the lives of our neighbors and ensure happier, healthier futures for all.
Ashley Tyrner has gone from being a single mom on food stamps to the founder and CEO of a national brand that aims to break down barriers to health equity through nutrition and health literacy.