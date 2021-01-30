In this time of change, challenge, beginnings and endings — and hope — one ending warrants special acknowledgment.
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall has retired after 20-plus years in Congress. As a senator, Udall has lent his energy and passion to issues vitally important to New Mexicans and all Americans, from the environment to Indian Country to veterans, immigration, national defense, good jobs and health care.
One area of Udall’s focus — his commitment to fixing our dangerously destabilized political system — is likely to be one of his foremost legacies.
Udall recognized the danger of the out-of-control flow of huge sums of unaccountable money into federal, state and even local elections. In 2020, more than $14 billion poured into the federal election, most of it from wealthy donors, corporations and some big unions. This kind of multibillion-dollar spending does not provide helpful information, debate or “free speech.” Instead, it provides a stew of toxic disinformation that drowns out the voices of ordinary voters, ignores our interests and concerns, cranks up division and rabid partisanship, and thoroughly corrupts our political system.
He saw this crisis coming. In 2011, he proposed a constitutional amendment to protect our interests with reasonable, evenhanded limits and rules about money in elections. This amendment will combat corruption and provide more free speech and ideas for all Americans. It will stop forcing elected officials and candidates to pander to wealthy donors and ensure they listen to their constituents.
New Mexico rallied behind Udall’s action and in 2012 became one of the first states to formally call for the amendment. Since then, a growing national cross-partisan and grassroots campaign has moved this constitutional amendment into the mainstream. In 2014, Udall navigated the amendment to a vote where 54 senators voted in favor, a remarkable early showing. Udall continued to reintroduce the amendment in each subsequent Congress. It now is consistently backed by three out of four Americans across the political spectrum. In 2018, New Mexico again sent a supportive memorial to Congress. Recently, a distinguished cross-partisan national commission recommended this amendment as an essential step for Americans to accomplish to secure our democracy. And in November, Alaska became the 21st state to call on Congress to pass what could become the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
All 27 amendments, from the Bill of Rights to women voting, from term limits for presidents to ending the poll tax, met the needed threshold of a two-thirds vote in Congress and ratification in three-fourths of the states. Today’s climate of divisive partisanship creates an enormous challenge to getting this done, but Udall’s example of leading with a strong cross-partisan spirit encourages all of us.
Udall is not serving in the next Congress. But his vision, commitment and perseverance for the basic ideals of equal rights, anti-corruption and representative government that lie at the heart of the American system of government live on: His former colleagues already have reintroduced the proposed amendment. It will continue to receive overwhelming support across the partisan divide in the nation because the money-powered system must change.
We need better rules that encourage campaigns to rely on many millions of small-dollar donors, rather than on the corrupt multibillion-dollar political-industrial complex. Because the Supreme Court has decreed that unlimited money of the few is merely free speech, only a constitutional amendment can set our course correctly and secure the rights of all Americans. Thanks to Tom Udall, now all Americans can come together to make it happen, and in doing so, heal our dangerous divisions. That will be an auspicious and historic legacy indeed. Thank you, Sen. Udall.
